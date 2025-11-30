Narasapuram’s famed lace craft weaves revival as Andhra, NABARD push to restore its global legacy

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Narasapuram’s legendary lace craft, once celebrated across the world for its intricate hand-woven elegance, is now preparing for a powerful comeback. At Seetharampuram, the Lace Park, established under the Union Textiles Ministry and the Central Handicrafts Development Corporation, was once a bustling hub of training, production, and international trade support.

Fifty-one societies were linked to it, and dedicated buildings were constructed under the Alankruthi Mini Lace Parks initiative. Modern sewing machines were procured, and an international trade centre had begun operations. What was once a thriving centre of skill development and marketing support turned into a silent cluster, leaving thousands of women artisans without work.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government has stepped in with a promise to restore the park’s past glory. In collaboration with NABARD, an MoU has been signed with an NGO for a five-year programme aimed at training women in advanced designs, enhancing individual craftsmanship and ensuring strong marketing channels for their products. NABARD teams have already inspected the park three times in two months, reviewing product quality and assessing revival plans.

Speaking to the TNIE, West Godavari Collector C Nagarani said that in March 2024 the Alankruthi Lace Park crochet-lace craft received the Geographical Indication tag, officially recognising its unique origin and craftsmanship across 11 mandals in the district. This certification has helped revive global interest and demand, leading to increased product variety (over 500 types now) and renewed livelihood opportunities for local artisans. She said that in July 2025 Narasapur Crochet Lace Products secured a prestigious ODOP award, affirming the State’s efforts to promote traditional craftsmanship.