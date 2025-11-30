Teacher transforms rural Vijayawada school into thriving green classroom, boosting enrolment and sustainability

VIJAYAWADA: Driven by concern for farmers’ survival, fear of worsening environmental damage and a desire to instil respect for agriculture in children, teacher Manoja Namburi has turned a small rural government school into a living green classroom.

Manoja, who teaches at the Primary School in Mangalapuram (Venkatapuram) of Vijayawada Rural mandal in NTR district, has created a thriving kitchen garden on campus. Since 2021, she has cultivated vegetables and fruits that support the mid-day meal programme and are shared with students, helping them develop healthy eating habits and a connection with nature.

“I fear a future where farmers may not survive and the environment continues to deteriorate. That is why I want children to understand and respect agriculture, develop a love for farming and grow up protecting the system that feeds the world,” she stated.

Her journey reflects resilience and determination. “In 2013, I underwent treatment for breast cancer. Even after recovery, I faced many challenges, but giving up was never an option,” she recalled.

Last year, school enrolment dropped to 14 students, putting the school at risk of closure. Manoja personally visited nearby villages and persuaded parents—including those with children in private schools—to shift them to the government school. She spends nearly Rs 4,000 every month on auto charges to transport students. Her efforts increased the school strength to 27.