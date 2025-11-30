Vizag professor develops sensor-based Braille learning device to help visually impaired children learn

VISAKHAPATNAM: For many visually impaired children, the journey to literacy begins with the touch of a fingertip. But mastering Braille is often a slow and demanding process that requires constant one-on-one support from teachers, a challenge in schools where trained instructors are scarce and classrooms are full. For families living far from specialised schools, opportunities are even fewer, leaving children dependent on others for even the basics of reading and communication.

A faculty member at GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam, is hoping to change that. Mohammed Khwaja Muinuddin Chisti, Assistant Professor in the Department of EECE, has developed an embedded Braille Learning Assistant Embedded Kit (LAEK), a simple, sensor-based device that allows visually impaired children to learn Braille independently, either at home or in school.

The device is a 3 × 2 hollow hemispherical Braille cell fitted with sensors that identify the dot patterns placed by the student. Once the pattern is detected, the system decodes it and provides audio feedback by announcing the corresponding letter, number or instruction. This makes it possible for students to practise and revise lessons without waiting for a teacher to guide every step. “In many schools, one teacher has to train 30 or 40 visually impaired children, and each child needs personal attention for Braille practice,” Chisti remarked, adding, “Many students hesitate to ask the same doubt again. I wanted to create something that lets them learn comfortably at their own pace.”