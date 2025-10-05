A grassroots leader returns to his roots, with an organic message

JAGATSINGHPUR: Forty-eight-year-old Sangram Mantri is a born leader. Be it politics or farming, he has led with example.

In Jagatsinghpur district’s Kujang block, Mantri has not just returned to his roots by taking up organic farming, he is building a community of farmers who now believe traditional practices is the road to take.

A two-time sarpanch of Garei panchayat, Mantri has given up his political career to take a plunge into sustainable farming. More importantly, his personal efforts have now convinced nearly 500 farmers to use organic fertilisers instead of the chemical ones.

While many crave for power and authority, the 48-year-old from Bibacchpur chose a different path. Twice elected as sarpanch of Garei panchayat (2007-2012 and 2017-2022) and a former student leader of Adikabi Sarala Das College (1992-1997), Mantri has now returned to the soil. For him, it was not a retreat but beginning of a quiet change. Today, he practices integrated farming on nearly 8 acre of land.

In his farm, developed over the past two years, Mantri cultivates a wide variety of crops including apples, Thai apple berry, mango, guava, banana, brinjal and bitter gourd. He also introduced pisciculture on the Andhra Pradesh model and poultry farming to diversify. Keeping profit motive aside, his has been chosen to inspire farmers to switch to organic manure.

Mantri procures organic fertilisers from a factory in Athgarh and prepares compost using neem, karanj and mango leaves, mixing them with cow urine, besan, molasses, soil from beneath banyan trees, groundnut and mustard husk. According to him, this compost not only improves crop yield but also ensures disease-free fruits and vegetables.