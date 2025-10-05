‘Chapter - 1’ cafe in Jagatsinghpur blends books and bites to revive reading culture

JAGATSINGHPUR: The aroma of freshly brewed coffee, baked cookies and the sweet smell of new books draw people to ‘Chapter - 1’ cafe at Jagatsinghpur town. Step inside it and you will witness a sweet change - people of all age groups reading books.

‘Chapter - 1’ has recently been opened by Basanta Barik and his wife Baijayanti Barik of Kantaballavpur under Jagatsinghpur municipal limits. A first-of-its kind initiative in the town, the cafe was started by them with a purpose - to inculcate reading habit in people again.

And the Barik couple has been successful at meeting their purpose. Because, people have started frequenting the spot at College Square to indulge in reading and eating. Here, while one has to pay for a coffee or a snack, sitting down to read a book throughout the day does not come with a price tag.

Baijayanti is a writer and researcher in Sanskrit language. A voracious reader herself, she wanted to inculcate the habit of reading among people, particularly youths and the elderly. “It is no secret that people across all age groups love spending time scrolling through social media on their mobile phones. Chapter - 1 is an effort to make reading for them an enjoyable experience which they can combine with food. At the cafe, access to books is free,” she said.

Basanta, who is a software engineer, said while mobile shops are mushrooming in the town, there is hardly any new book shop coming up. “Because, youths have lost interest in reading under the influence of mobile phones and social media,” he added.