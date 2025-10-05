For Bommali Rambabu, family tragedies & poverty pose no hurdles to be a teacher

AMALAPURAM: Behind his achievement of securing a government teacher post are the words of his social studies teacher, Koteswara Rao. He always remembered his teacher’s advice: “Discipline can change one’s lifestyle, and social studies will help decide life goals.” These words became deeply rooted in his mind. From childhood, Bommali Rambabu fought against drastic poverty, and the encouragement from his teacher gave him strength. With motivation from his teacher and support from many donors, he finally achieved his goal of becoming a School Assistant (SA) in social studies.

Bommali Rambabu, a resident of Yedida village in Mandapeta mandal, Ambedkar Konaseema district, originally hails from Cherlam in Bobbili, Vizianagaram district. His parents, Sangayya and Sujanamma, migrated to Mandapeta about 50 years ago in search of work and survived through agricultural labour. Around 40 years ago, the then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao allotted them a tiled house under a housing scheme for the homeless. The couple had three sons and three daughters. Due to poverty, they were unable to provide proper education to their children.

Their elder son, Satyanarayana, was adopted by relatives and now works at LIC in Visakhapatnam. Their daughter Sundaramma settled in Saluru after marriage. The younger sons, Ramesh and Rambabu, along with daughters Laxmi and Vijaya Kumari, worked in agriculture to support the family. Ramesh and Rambabu studied up to the 10th class at Mandapeta ZPP High School. During his 8th and 9th standards, Rambabu was inspired by the words of social studies teacher Koteswara Rao, which left a lasting impact on him.