Vizianagaram youth writes his destiny with foot

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jami Simhachalam Naidu, a 25-year-old from Ganisettipalem village in Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district, has cleared the recent Mega DSC examination and secured a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) post, overcoming a congenital disability affecting both his hands. He secured 320th rank in Visakhapatnam district and stood fourth in the differently abled category, earning a place on merit in the open roster.

Simhachalam, who comes from a farming family, has relied on his feet for daily tasks and academics since childhood. His paternal uncles, Jami Narasingi Rao and Venkata Ramana, played a major role in his upbringing, with Narasingi Rao teaching him to write using his legs at the age of three and a half. He joined a government school at age five and completed primary education in his village. He moved to Vizag, where his uncle, a teacher, ensured he completed schooling up to Class X.

He went on to pursue intermediate, degree and D.Ed courses at private colleges near his village. “I wrote all my tenth, inter and degree board exams using my foot. I never used a scribe,” he said. However, for the DSC exam, which was an online process, he opted for government-approved scribe assistance. “I was tense initially, but the process went smoothly,” he added.

Simhachalam began preparing for the DSC in 2019. Unable to attend physical coaching due to mobility issues, he relied on online coaching and YouTube classes while pursuing his B.Ed. “I focused on self-study. I couldn’t go out for coaching because I always need someone’s help for movement,” he said.