Vizianagaram youth writes his destiny with foot
VISAKHAPATNAM: Jami Simhachalam Naidu, a 25-year-old from Ganisettipalem village in Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district, has cleared the recent Mega DSC examination and secured a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) post, overcoming a congenital disability affecting both his hands. He secured 320th rank in Visakhapatnam district and stood fourth in the differently abled category, earning a place on merit in the open roster.
Simhachalam, who comes from a farming family, has relied on his feet for daily tasks and academics since childhood. His paternal uncles, Jami Narasingi Rao and Venkata Ramana, played a major role in his upbringing, with Narasingi Rao teaching him to write using his legs at the age of three and a half. He joined a government school at age five and completed primary education in his village. He moved to Vizag, where his uncle, a teacher, ensured he completed schooling up to Class X.
He went on to pursue intermediate, degree and D.Ed courses at private colleges near his village. “I wrote all my tenth, inter and degree board exams using my foot. I never used a scribe,” he said. However, for the DSC exam, which was an online process, he opted for government-approved scribe assistance. “I was tense initially, but the process went smoothly,” he added.
Simhachalam began preparing for the DSC in 2019. Unable to attend physical coaching due to mobility issues, he relied on online coaching and YouTube classes while pursuing his B.Ed. “I focused on self-study. I couldn’t go out for coaching because I always need someone’s help for movement,” he said.
He scored 79.28 marks in the SGT category and was selected in the open roster. “My grandfather and uncles were government teachers. That inspired me. Teaching has been my goal,” he said. With the stability of a government job, he now plans to prepare for civil services.
On the day of the exam, he said he felt anxious but was relieved when the paper matched the syllabus he had studied. “After the exam, I was hopeful. When I saw my name in the selection list, I felt very happy. It was my first attempt,” he said.
Despite financial difficulties, his family supported him throughout. “We are from a poor background. My parents are farmers. But my family and friends always encouraged me and helped me buy books,” he said.
Adding, Simhachalam shared that many of his friends told him he may be the first government teacher in the history of Andhra Pradesh to teach using his feet. Asked about the support he expects from the government, Simhachalam said, “I request a suitable job location that is not too remote and proper transport facilities so I can commute with someone’s help.”
He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Lokesh for enabling the conduct of the DSC examination. He was felicitated by Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad at the Collectorate. Harendhira presented him with a shawl and bouquet and congratulated him.
“I want to be a role model for my students and others like me. Everyone has their own talent, and we must recognise it and work hard,” Simhachalam said.