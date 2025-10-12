Bridging the feast and famine gap

HYDERABAD: In grand celebrations across Hyderabad, rows of plates often lie untouched, overflowing with food destined for the bin. Yet, just a few streets away, there are people sleeping on empty stomachs. Bridging this painful contrast is Venkat Murali, the man behind the Hyderabad chapter of No Food Waste — an initiative that has quietly turned surplus food into sustenance for the hungry for the past seven years.
The idea of ‘No Food Waste’ was first sown in Coimbatore nearly nine years ago by two IT professionals, Padmaraman and Dinesh. Disturbed by the sight of food being discarded at lavish events while others struggled for a single meal, they began collecting excess food from functions and redistributing it to the needy. What started as a modest local effort soon grew into a nationwide movement, inspiring volunteers across India to replicate the model.
For Venkat, director of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chapters, the journey began during the holy months of Karthika and Shravan, when many people fast as part of their spiritual practice. “I noticed that while some were observing fasts, several families in my area struggled even to cook a single meal,” he recalls. “That’s when I thought, why not collect dry rations and cook for those who need it?”
As his efforts expanded, Venkat came across No Food Waste and decided to bring the initiative to the Telugu states. Seven years on, his network now feeds between 1,500 and 1,800 people daily, ensuring that edible food never goes to waste.
The scale of their work is impressive. The organisation has mapped around 550 to 600 hunger spots in Hyderabad and Secunderabad — from hospitals and bus stations to railway platforms and old-age homes. “We distribute based on the location and the quantity available. If someone from Safilguda calls after a party, our volunteer from the ECIL zone immediately responds, collects the food, and ensures it reaches people nearby,” Venkat tells TNIE.
Their services now extend to over eight districts in Telangana and 20 cities in AP. Managing such a vast operation is no small feat. Venkat has built a team of around 250 volunteers, divided into seven city zones, each led by a zonal head. “No activity can succeed single-handedly,” he says. “Each volunteer plays a vital role — from collection and transport to distribution and coordination with donors.”
Beyond redistributing cooked food, the NGO also collaborates with donors who contribute raw ingredients like rice, pulses and vegetables. These are cooked at their central kitchen in Sanathnagar, where hygiene and quality checks are strictly maintained. Four food collection vans operate across the city, picking up surplus food from hotels, marriage halls and corporate cafeterias. Before any food is sent out, it is tested for freshness — and if needed, re-cooked to ensure safety.
Since its inception, the Hyderabad chapter has provided over 3.5 lakh meals. Venkat believes that every meal saved and served is a step towards social balance. “Throwing away food benefits no one, but feeding the needy brings immense satisfaction,” he says.
“Food is not just nourishment,” Venkat says. “It’s dignity. And everyone deserves that.”