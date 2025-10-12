Bridging the feast and famine gap

HYDERABAD: In grand celebrations across Hyderabad, rows of plates often lie untouched, overflowing with food destined for the bin. Yet, just a few streets away, there are people sleeping on empty stomachs. Bridging this painful contrast is Venkat Murali, the man behind the Hyderabad chapter of No Food Waste — an initiative that has quietly turned surplus food into sustenance for the hungry for the past seven years.

The idea of ‘No Food Waste’ was first sown in Coimbatore nearly nine years ago by two IT professionals, Padmaraman and Dinesh. Disturbed by the sight of food being discarded at lavish events while others struggled for a single meal, they began collecting excess food from functions and redistributing it to the needy. What started as a modest local effort soon grew into a nationwide movement, inspiring volunteers across India to replicate the model.

For Venkat, director of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chapters, the journey began during the holy months of Karthika and Shravan, when many people fast as part of their spiritual practice. “I noticed that while some were observing fasts, several families in my area struggled even to cook a single meal,” he recalls. “That’s when I thought, why not collect dry rations and cook for those who need it?”

As his efforts expanded, Venkat came across No Food Waste and decided to bring the initiative to the Telugu states. Seven years on, his network now feeds between 1,500 and 1,800 people daily, ensuring that edible food never goes to waste.