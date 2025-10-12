Gateway to tribal heritage thrives in Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: A museum designed to take tribal culture to the outside world is finding its audience, drawing up to 5,000 visitors a weekend. Bhadrachalam’s Tribal Museum has made such a powerful impact in just a few months that the government has sanctioned `1 crore for a major upgrade, betting big on the public’s growing fascination with indigenous heritage.

Established to showcase the culture and traditions of tribal communities, the museum has become a major draw for tourists from across the country. On weekdays, it sees around 2,000 visitors, while weekends bring as many as 5,000. Encouraged by the overwhelming response, officials have introduced an entry fee of Rs 10 for adults and Rs 5 for children.

Tribal Museum in-charge Kondru Veeraswamy says devotees visiting the nearby Ramalayam temple are also making a stop at the museum. “Tribal dishes are also available for visitors here,” he adds.

Inaugurated by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on April 7 this year, the museum has received appreciation from locals and pilgrims alike. Responding to the demand for expansion, the Union government has approved additional funding following proposals from ITDA officials, who have drawn up a list of new works to be taken up with the `1 crore grant.

Inside the museum, plans include an audio-visual section showcasing tribal life, an art gallery, a library and three air-conditioned rooms for overnight stays — together costing Rs 51 lakh. Wax statues dressed in traditional attire will also be added, the in-charge adds.

The remaining Rs 49 lakh will go towards developing external facilities such as a recreational play area, a cultural performance stage, and a fountain. A dedicated website will also be launched to promote the museum and offer online visitor services.

ITDA official David Raju says, “We have submitted our proposals to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Work will begin as soon as the funds are released.”