Villagers volunteer to relocate, pave way for tiger’s return to Satkosia

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to tiger reintroduction plans for Satkosia Tiger Reserve, families living inside the protected area have started coming forward to relocate, accepting the state government’s compensation and rehabilitation packages under the voluntary relocation scheme.

The initiative, aimed at reducing human-wildlife conflict and restoring the natural habitat for tiger reintroduction, has received unprecedented support from villagers in recent times.

The Forest department, as part of its village relocation programme, has already relocated 78 families from Raigoda, 121 from Katrang, 262 from Tulka, 88 from Asanbahal and 125 from Bhrukundi between 2017 and 2023.

The relocation of families from Gopalpur and Tikarpada is currently underway. Around 121 out of 134 families in Gopalpur and 132 out of 152 families in Tikarpada have already relocated voluntarily during the ongoing drive.

In a major sign of encouragement, around 1,000 more families from four adjoining villages of the tiger reserve have now come forward for voluntary relocation. About 400 families from Purunakote, 250 from Chhotkei, 150 from Salor and 200 from Majhipada have agreed to relocate and submitted their consent, a senior forest officer said.

“This is encouraging since we are witnessing large-scale voluntary participation, where villagers from forest-fringe areas have realised the long-term benefits of living outside the core area,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife)-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) Prem Kumar Jha. “The relocation is strictly voluntary and accepted only after obtaining consent from those willing to move outside the protected area,” he added.