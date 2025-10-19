Kalpataru: Tree of life where waste births wealth in Madurai

MADURAI: At first glance, the thrift shop run by Kalpataru in Madurai could be mistaken for a small art gallery. As you walk into the shop, you are greeted by a sculpture of Greek Titan Atlas, his shoulders straining under a globe fashioned entirely out of discarded materials. Nearby stands a warrior in a Corinthian helmet, armed with a spear and shield made of paper. On a low shelf, a doll dressed in pristine white attire — stitched together from fabric remnants — smiles serenely. These exhibits form the heart of Kalpataru, an NGO founded by the TVS management in 2020.

Named after the mythical wish-fulfilling tree, Kalpataru’s mission is both simple and ambitious — to turn waste into wealth and awareness into action. What began as a small idea within the TVS ecosystem has blossomed into a movement combining environmental care, women empowerment, and community welfare.

Since its inception, Kalpataru has reached schools, colleges, and communities across Madurai, teaching the principles of reduce, reuse, recycle through interactive workshops and art exhibitions. The organisation collects used clothes, books, household goods, and electronics from donors, repurposing them instead of letting them end up in landfills. “Some items are refurbished, others upcycled. The proceeds from their sale go to those in need,” says A Sarathkumar, project manager at Kalpataru.