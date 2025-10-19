Kalpataru: Tree of life where waste births wealth in Madurai

MADURAI: At first glance, the thrift shop run by Kalpataru in Madurai could be mistaken for a small art gallery. As you walk into the shop, you are greeted by a sculpture of Greek Titan Atlas, his shoulders straining under a globe fashioned entirely out of discarded materials. Nearby stands a warrior in a Corinthian helmet, armed with a spear and shield made of paper. On a low shelf, a doll dressed in pristine white attire — stitched together from fabric remnants — smiles serenely. These exhibits form the heart of Kalpataru, an NGO founded by the TVS management in 2020.
Named after the mythical wish-fulfilling tree, Kalpataru’s mission is both simple and ambitious — to turn waste into wealth and awareness into action. What began as a small idea within the TVS ecosystem has blossomed into a movement combining environmental care, women empowerment, and community welfare.
Since its inception, Kalpataru has reached schools, colleges, and communities across Madurai, teaching the principles of reduce, reuse, recycle through interactive workshops and art exhibitions. The organisation collects used clothes, books, household goods, and electronics from donors, repurposing them instead of letting them end up in landfills. “Some items are refurbished, others upcycled. The proceeds from their sale go to those in need,” says A Sarathkumar, project manager at Kalpataru.
One of Kalpataru’s popular initiatives is its Art from Waste workshop series, held every month for students. Participants are taught to transform discarded materials into creative, functional items — from wall art made of e-waste to planters fashioned out of plastic bottles. “We have a volunteer base of over 400 members, from teenagers to senior citizens, who guide the participants,” says Sarathkumar.
The NGO also conducts Art from Waste competitions twice a year, in January and September, to sustain this momentum. “Once participants realise how waste contributes to pollution, they become active participants of environmental protection by spreading awareness among friends and family,” adds Sarathkumar.
Art consultant and long-time volunteer A Josephine Britto describes the thrift shop as the culmination of all these efforts. “From colourful wall decor made out of metal scraps to fashionable accessories from leftover fabric, everything here tells a story of sustainability,” she says.
Recently, the NGO conducted surveys to identify migrant labourers, gypsy communities, and homeless individuals in and around Madurai. Recycled products are either sold to them at nominal prices or distributed free of cost. “During festival seasons, we also distribute clothes and sweets. Donations come in all forms — clothes, books, or household goods — and we ensure they reach those who need them most,” adds Josephine. Last month, Kalpataru donated engineering textbooks worth Rs 40,500 to Anna University’s regional campus, continuing its support for education.
Beyond recycling, Kalpataru’s impact lies also in empowering women. Recognising how lack of opportunity and resources holds women back, the NGO offers vocational and digital marketing training, helping them turn skills into income.
S Kasthuri, a 41-year-old technician from Kachirayanpatti in Melur, is one such beneficiary. “My husband is disabled, and I used to work from my small home, struggling for space to store repair items,” she says. “I approached Kalpataru for help. After an inspection, they built a metal shed worth Rs 1 lakh for me. Now I can work comfortably and earn around Rs 12,000 a month.”
The NGO’s philosophy, Josephine says, goes beyond recycling, it’s about reimagining lives. “Even saree boxes or plastic bottles can be turned into something beautiful,” she smiles.
Inside Kalpataru’s thrift shop, as sunlight falls on Atlas and his plastic globe, it’s hard not to see the symbolism. The Titan may still carry the weight of the heavens - but here, that burden has been reshaped into hope.
(Edited by Adarsh TR)