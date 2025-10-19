Keeping tradition spinning: Kummari Veedhi potters gear up for Diwali

VISAKHAPATNAM; In Kummari Veedhi, a small settlement of tribal potters tucked amid the forested hills of Madagada village in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, life continues to revolve around clay and fire.

The rhythmic hum of the potter’s wheel turns not just for livelihood, but to keep a generations-old tradition alive despite dwindling clay resources, erratic rainfall and rising cost of living.

During Deepavali and Sankranti, the potters mould diyas, pots, flower vases, and tiny money banks, travelling to nearby villages to exchange their handmade wares for rice, crops or whatever people can offer.

The barter system, long vanished elsewhere, still quietly thrives in this remote corner of the Eastern Ghats.

“This is our way of life. All I know about life is pottery,” says Vanjirya Sukra, a 60-year-old potter, as his hands glide effortlessly over the spinning wheel. Sukra explains that villagers collect pure mud clay from the nearby gedda (stream) as their main raw material.

To colour their creations, they boil mango twigs and wood in water to make natural dye. Over time, the community has improved efficiency by fitting their traditional potter’s wheel with ball bearings.

“Days have changed a lot — climate, demand, interest,” Sukra reflects. “Heavy rains during unseasonal periods and rapid urbanisation have made clay collection difficult. Though we still find good clay in forest streams, I fear it may not be the same in the years to come.”