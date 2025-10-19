Sahayatha: The wheelchair that offers dignity and independence to persons with disabilities

CHENNAI: For people with limited mobility, even the simplest daily tasks can demand the constant presence of another person. While necessity may be the mother of invention, for Sruthi Babu, it was empathy that pushed her to give the conventional wheelchair a much-needed facelift, with the aid of technology. The mighty struggles she had witnessed in hospital wards fuelled Sruthi and her late father to spend five years innovating Sahayatha, a revolutionary wheelchair with a built-in, automatic cleaning system to empower the lives of persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The 30-year-old biomedical engineer, driven by the desire to use technology to address social challenges, began her journey towards creating Sahayatha in 2018, when she was selected as a ‘Sparsh Fellow’ under the Social Innovation and Immersion Programme of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). As part of the fellowship, Sruthi visited several hospitals to identify real-world healthcare problems that could be solved through innovation. She spent the first six months dedicated to identifying issues with significant societal and medical impact.

“During those months, I spent time in hospitals, observing and speaking with patients and caregivers,” Sruthi recalls. “I saw how those with limited mobility had to rely on others even for basic hygiene, something that deeply moved me.”