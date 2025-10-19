Three engineering students develop smart rescue rover

TIRUPATI: Turning classroom learning into life-saving innovation, three final-year Mechanical Engineering students of Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS), a Deemed-to-be University, have developed a multi-purpose autonomous rescue rover. The rover can operate in disaster-hit or hazardous environments where human access is limited or too dangerous. The team — P Aslam Khan, P Mohammed Affan, and Shaik Shaik Basha — conceived the idea to mitigate loss of life during earthquakes, industrial accidents, and fires. They were mentored by S Baskaran, Associate Professor and Head of Mechanical Engineering, and Anantha Raman L, Assistant Professor in Mechanical Engineering.

The rover, powered by a 12-volt battery and an ESP32 microcontroller, combines robust mechanical design with smart electronics. Built to function as a first responder, it can navigate through rubble, smoke, or toxic areas to collect data, detect survivors, and assess structural stability, keeping human rescuers out of harm’s way. It can measure hazardous pollution particles and leaked gases, including their severity and concentration levels, in dangerous environments.

The compact four-wheeled rover uses advanced sensors and remote control for real-time monitoring. Its servo-powered gripper handles objects and debris, while thermal, infrared, gas, and vibration sensors detect survivors, hazards, and explosions in dark, dusty, or smoke-filled environments. Its Wi-Fi and LoRa communication systems allow control and live data transmission up to two kilometres away, while GPS tracking ensures accurate mapping of the terrain. The rover can operate autonomously or be remotely guided, adapting to various rescue missions.