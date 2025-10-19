Turning pain to power: The unbreakable spirit of para-athlete Pooja Garg

MADHYA PRADESH: In September 2010, a spine injury changed 21-year-old Pooja Garg’s life completely. A bright IT graduate from Indore’s Sushila Devi Bansal College, she had just finished her Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology and was preparing to start her dream job as a software developer in Noida with an annual package of Rs 4 lakh. But a sudden accident at home brought all her plans to a halt.

“Back in September 2010, after completing my BE in Information Technology, I was preparing to join a company in Noida on October 2, 2010. But a fall while walking down the stairs at home in Bada Ganpati locality fractured my spine and confined me to bed for the next seven years,” Pooja recounted.

On the very day she was supposed to join her company, October 5, 2010, she had to undergo critical surgery in Indore instead.

Despite undergoing thirteen more surgeries over the next seven years across multiple cities, none could restore her mobility.

“More than Rs 20 lakh of my parents’ hard-earned money was exhausted without any significant results. I helplessly watched my two younger sisters continue their studies while I remained confined to a single room. With no other option, my parents had to lock me inside the room each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” she recalled.

Festivals like Holi and Diwali, which were meant for celebration, became reminders of my surgeries. Doctors eventually warned that it would be extremely difficult for me even to sit on my own, and I could not turn sideways on the bed for at least three years.