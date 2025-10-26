Anantapur educator promotes free literary culture

ANANTAPUR: At 79, noted educator and author Patiki Ramesh Narayana continues to spread knowledge across Anantapur - not by selling books, but by gifting them. For over four decades, the retired lecturer has printed and distributed his own writings free of cost, believing that “reading should never be a privilege.”
A former zoology lecturer of Sri Sai Baba National Junior College, Narayana has spent nearly six decades promoting values-based education and Telugu literature. His extensive literary works span philosophy, folklore, biographies, and comparative studies. But what sets him apart isn’t just the breadth of his intellect-it’s his unwavering commitment to accessibility.
Every book he writes is printed at his own expense and distributed to libraries, students, and the public. His literary generosity spills out into the streets.
His literary contributions include philosophical works such as Arsha Dharma Vaibhavam, folklore studies like Sri Akka Devara songs, and biographies of icons including Adi Shankaracharya, Bellary Raghava, and Umar Alisha. His historical books - Gandhiji in Anantapur, Centennial History of Anantapur District Court, and Jain Heritage in Anantapur - document the region’s cultural heritage and historical significance.
As a translator, he has rendered notable Telugu works into English, including ‘Poli,’ ‘Maggam Batuku,’ and ‘Ardharatri Suryudu.’ His comparative studies highlight tribal traditions, handloom struggles, rural deities, and interfaith harmony. For All India Radio, he has translated folk songs.
Narayana began his teaching career in 1965 and served for 37 years as a zoology lecturer, principal, and administrator, later teaching at Little Flower B.Ed College and Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning. Known for his discipline and integrity, he remains respected among generations of students and educators.
His distinguished service has earned several awards, including the Best Teacher Award from NT Rama Rao in 1987, the Mother Tongue Literary Award from the Andhra Pradesh government in 2017, the Distinguished Literary Award from the AP Sahitya Akademi in 2024, and the Good Samaritan Award from the Anantapur District Collector in 2025. A senior member of Lions Club International since 1973, he continues to do social and literary service.
“I write to share new ideas and lesser-known facts with the public. Though it’s financially demanding, I never ask for help - I print and distribute my books myself,” Narayana said.
His passion for highlighting forgotten historical episodes and cultural gems continues to drive his literary journey. With over five decades of engagement with scholars, artists, and cultural leaders, Narayana remains a living example of selfless scholarship and commitment to literary accessibility.