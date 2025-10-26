Anantapur educator promotes free literary culture

ANANTAPUR: At 79, noted educator and author Patiki Ramesh Narayana continues to spread knowledge across Anantapur - not by selling books, but by gifting them. For over four decades, the retired lecturer has printed and distributed his own writings free of cost, believing that “reading should never be a privilege.”

A former zoology lecturer of Sri Sai Baba National Junior College, Narayana has spent nearly six decades promoting values-based education and Telugu literature. His extensive literary works span philosophy, folklore, biographies, and comparative studies. But what sets him apart isn’t just the breadth of his intellect-it’s his unwavering commitment to accessibility.

Every book he writes is printed at his own expense and distributed to libraries, students, and the public. His literary generosity spills out into the streets.