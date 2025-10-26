From Barefoot Fields to Healing Hands: Story of a doctor

ASSAM: The nights in Kathora village in Assam’s undivided Kamrup district were once long and dark. But a young boy, barefoot and determined, managed to light them up with his hard work and willpower.

Born into a poor farmer’s family and the seventh of eight siblings, Gopal Kalita grew up without even a pair of slippers to his name. Until he passed Class 10, he went barefoot to school, to the fields, and to the riverbanks. Yet, those bare beginnings never distracted him from his studies.

Now 58, Dr Kalita is a respected gynaecologist. He completed his post-graduate medical education and built a life of dignity through perseverance. His two daughters have followed in his footsteps — the elder is a post-graduate student at AIIMS, Jammu, while the younger is pursuing her MBBS from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. His wife, too, is a doctor, but she chose to take voluntary retirement to focus on their daughters’ education.

Kalita’s story is one of grit and quiet triumph. Despite his success, he has remained deeply connected to his roots. Whenever possible, he returns to Kathora, now in Nalbari district, to spend time with the villagers.

He remembers the hard days clearly. “My family could manage six months and struggled other times,” he says. “Kathora is a flood-prone village and the deluge greatly affects the lives and livelihoods of villagers every year.”

His father had a modest income and could barely sign his name, while his mother was illiterate. “But both knew the value of education and pushed us to study hard,” he recalls.

In his lower primary school days, Gopal and his classmates sat on rolled-up gunny sacks laid on the floor. He studied at Bishnuram Medhi High School, named after a poor peasant’s son who became Assam’s chief minister. The school was about two kilometres away, and he walked the distance barefoot every day.