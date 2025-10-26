From river to the sea, blind teacher sees Mahanadi’s symphony

BARGARH: Ashish Sahu was born blind. But as an academician, he chose to explore the majestic Mahanadi, one of Odisha’s most culturally and geographically layered rivers, for his research.

For a man who could not see its flow, its banks, or its changing hues, studying ‘Odia Sahitya o Sanskruti re Mahanadi’ (The Mahanadi in Odia Literature and Culture) was more of an act of faith in imagination and perseverance than an academic pursuit.

Born in Katapali village of Bargarh district on January 21, 1988, Sahu grew up in a modest household that valued education deeply. His father, Gopinath Sahu, taught at the Durga Government School for the Blind, where Ashish and his elder brother Debasish, who is also blind since birth, completed their schooling. “My father never allowed blindness to be an excuse,” he said. “At home and at school, we were taught to compete, not to complain.”

After completing his matriculation in 2005, he went on to study at NAC College, Burla, and later at Ravenshaw College, Cuttack, where he found his calling in Odia literature. In 2013, he joined Ravenshaw University as a faculty, and the following year, he embarked on his PhD journey, one that tested every ounce of his patience and resolve.

When the time came to choose a topic for his doctoral research, Ashish decided to explore Mahanadi. His guide was hesitant. The topic was vast, and studying the cultural and social essence of the Mahanadi, from its origin to its meeting with the sea, required extensive travel and fieldwork, something seemingly impossible for a visually impaired researcher.

But Ashish was resolute. “If the river can find its way through mountains and plains, I too will find mine,” he said. That he did.