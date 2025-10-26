Kakinada man on a mission to ensure dignified farewell for the dead

KAKINADA: For Koper Bhanu Ambedkar, one’s death is not the end — it is a call to serve. Guided by the belief that “nothing is brought into this world at birth, and nothing will be taken away at death,” this humble driver from Kakinada has quietly transformed into a guardian of dignity for the unclaimed and bodies.
Over the past two decades, Bhanu Ambedkar has facilitated the burial of more than 1,300 bodies and performed over 500 cremations at the request of grieving families. His selfless service has earned him the respect of municipal officials, police personnel, and the broader civil society.
Now, he serves as the driver of Sri Maha Prasthanam vehicle, operated by the Sri Kandiboyina Vari Sri Swachhanda Seva Samstha. Whenever a call comes in — day or night — Bhanu responds without hesitation, ensuring that nobody is left unattended and no soul departs without dignity.
Initially employed as a driver at Pantham Ramaswamy, a relative of former Union Minister MM Pallam Raju, Bhanu later worked with Jetla Venkateswara Rao, a close associate of the late Jyothula Seetha Rama Murthy, former Kakinada Municipal Chairperson and Red Cross Chairman.
But it was a haunting encounter at the Atchutapuram railway gate that changed his life. One morning, Bhanu saw the body of an old woman lying unattended. Till the evening, the body remained untouched, swarmed by ants.
Moved by compassion, he spoke to the locals, and learned that the woman had died of illness, leaving behind a young son. Despite repeated alerts, municipal staff didn’t respond. Bhanu took it upon himself to arrange a vehicle and perform the cremation with dignity. His act of humanity resonated across the city.
Since then, Bhanu has become the go-to person for municipal and police officials in cases of unclaimed bodies. On the recommendation of Venkateswara Rao, he joined the Indian Red Cross Society’s Atma Bandhu vehicle team in 2007, serving for a decade before moving to his current role.
Despite his social work, Bhanu faces financial hardship. Living with his wife, Lakshmi, and sons, Lokesh and Akash, he relies solely on his driver’s salary. Burial costs at the Vijjapureddy Hindu Burial Ground range from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 — he often bears the expenses all by himself. He has also endured social discrimination for handling the bodies of the unclaimed and orphaned.
Yet, Bhanu Ambedkar remains undeterred. His quiet courage and unwavering compassion continue to offer dignity to the dead, reminding us that humanity lives not in grand gestures, but in the simple act of selfless service.