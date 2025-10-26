Kakinada man on a mission to ensure dignified farewell for the dead

KAKINADA: For Koper Bhanu Ambedkar, one’s death is not the end — it is a call to serve. Guided by the belief that “nothing is brought into this world at birth, and nothing will be taken away at death,” this humble driver from Kakinada has quietly transformed into a guardian of dignity for the unclaimed and bodies.

Over the past two decades, Bhanu Ambedkar has facilitated the burial of more than 1,300 bodies and performed over 500 cremations at the request of grieving families. His selfless service has earned him the respect of municipal officials, police personnel, and the broader civil society.

Now, he serves as the driver of Sri Maha Prasthanam vehicle, operated by the Sri Kandiboyina Vari Sri Swachhanda Seva Samstha. Whenever a call comes in — day or night — Bhanu responds without hesitation, ensuring that nobody is left unattended and no soul departs without dignity.

Initially employed as a driver at Pantham Ramaswamy, a relative of former Union Minister MM Pallam Raju, Bhanu later worked with Jetla Venkateswara Rao, a close associate of the late Jyothula Seetha Rama Murthy, former Kakinada Municipal Chairperson and Red Cross Chairman.