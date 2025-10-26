Perambalur officers turn plastic waste into tools of change through tree planting, terrace farming

PERAMBALUR: On the outskirts of Perambalur, a line of young trees stands beside a dusty road, each watered by a small plastic bottle hanging from a branch. Not far away, a terrace garden overflows with bottle gourd and spinach growing in reused water cans. At first glance, these may look like ordinary scenes — but they tell the story of two government officers who turned simple ideas into acts of change.

At a time when environmentalists across the country are struggling to find ways to tackle plastic pollution and water scarcity, two government officers from Perambalur district have quietly turned everyday waste into tools of change. Dr P Rajesh Kanna, a government veterinary doctor, and M Kannan, an agriculture officer, have each chosen their own path — one nurturing trees, the other growing food — both united by a simple belief: that small steps can lead to lasting transformation.

For Dr Rajesh Kanna, 45, compassion is not just a word — it’s a way of life. Long before he planted his first sapling, he was already changing lives. In 2003, while still a college student, he founded Indian Uthavum Karangal, a trust that has helped over 1,000 underprivileged students with school essentials, using funds mostly from his own salary and friends’ contributions.