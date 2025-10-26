Proddatur teen excels in Kuchipudi

KADAPA: An 18-year-old student from Proddatur has brought laurels to Andhra Pradesh by performing more than 100 Kuchipudi dance recitals and winning over 50 awards across five States. Badiginchala Venkata Yamini, a second-year B.Com student of Sri Venkateswara Degree College, has excelled in both traditional dance and academics.

Yamini’s performances have drawn praise from dignitaries, including Chief Ministers and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. She has showcased her talent on Doordarshan, at the Mahanadu in Kadapa, and won second prize at the Kadapa Youth Festival. Her dedication has earned her honours such as the Nandi Award (in Bengaluru and Arunachalam) and the Anjaneya Swamy Puraskar at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.

Daughter of Venkata Manohar and Srilakshmi, Yamini began formal Kuchipudi training at the age of seven under Guru Pathan Mohiuddin Khan at Sri Nataraja Kalakshetra in Proddatur. “Initially, Many people stated that it is unsafe to send girls for dance classes, but my parents ignored their views and encouraged me. Whatever I am today is because of their support. Western music may be popular, but classical dance builds focus, reduces stress, and even creates career opportunities,” Yamini said.