Running a life’s marathon

MANGALURU: At 68, Madhav Saripalla, an autorickshaw driver from Mangaluru, still pursues his passion for marathons. Despite a demanding profession and a challenging personal life, he has participated in over 100 marathons, becoming an inspiration to many in the port city.

Madhav, who started driving autos in 1985, can be found at the auto stand in Mallikatte Kadri. He took to marathon running after his son Dhanraj Saripalla, a specially-abled but talented medal-winning skater, gave up the sport after suffering serious injuries at a competition in China. Madhav attributes his achievement to his son, who suffers from a learning disability.

Over the past 14 years, Madhav has participated in numerous marathons across Karnataka and other states. His first 21-km marathon was at Yedapadav in Mangaluru in 2011.

Madhav is now training for ‘Mangalore Marathon 2025’, where he plans to run 32 km on November 9. “I hardly find time to practice because of my duty hours. But I make sure to train three days a week, covering over 20 km in about 2.45 hours. After every practice run, my wife gives me ganji and eggs,” he told TNIE with a smile.

Life hasn’t been easy for Madhav. His daughter Nandini is also specially-abled, while his granddaughter Shriya too has health issues. In 2007, a portion of Madhav’s house collapsed. Madhav rebuilt it in 2016–17 from the donations he received.

In 2018, he had to sell his auto to raise money for his daughter’s wedding. “We suffered for five years without my auto. Since my son cannot travel by bus, I had to drop and pick him from his workplace,” he said.