Salem youth revive dying lakes through hands-on restoration efforts
SALEM: Across Salem, many lakes once teeming with life now lie choked with sludge, weeds, and debris. Their waters have receded, wells run dry, and once-vibrant waterbodies have become silent witnesses to neglect. In 2017, four young men — R Pradeep, P Kannan, T Boopathi, and P Kumar — stood by one such lake, determined that change would not come from protests or petitions alone. If the waters were to flow again in Veeranam lake, one such waterbody, it would start with them.
“We were part of many protests, but we realised that standing on the streets alone wasn’t helping anyone,” recalls Pradeep. “We wanted to work directly on the problem, creating change that people could actually see and benefit from.”
The first challenge lay in Veeranam Lake itself, a 57-acre waterbody that had become a shadow of its former self. Choked by invasive trees and clogged with debris, the lake barely resembled the vibrant reservoir it once was. The friends rolled up their sleeves, clearing the blocked channels and removing the trees. “It was hard work — long hours under the sun. But every day, we saw water slowly coming back,” says Boopathi.
The effort was more than just physical labour. The group had to navigate local encroachments and gain the trust of nearby residents. With government permission, they began clearing rubbish, reopening water channels, and restoring the lake’s pathways. “The moment we removed the first stretch of encroachment and saw water flowing freely again, we knew we were on the right path,” Pradeep says with a smile.
What started as an experiment soon grew into a movement. Encouraged by their success, the team expanded to nearby ponds and wells. As word spread, residents began reaching out, asking for help with other waterbodies. Volunteers from all walks of life — powerloom workers, plumbers, electricians, and artisans — joined in.
“Before we work on any waterbody, we always get official permission,” Pradeep explains. “We want our work to be safe, legal, and sustainable.”
In 2018, the group registered their initiative as the Sevagan Trust. The Trust didn’t stop at lakes — they turned their attention to abandoned wells, cleaning nearly 15 that had been filled with rubbish and debris.
“Seeing an abandoned well filled with trash one day and then watching families draw clean water from it the next — that’s the most satisfying reward,” Boopathi says.
Today, the Sevagan Trust has about 30 active members, with 10 core volunteers leading restoration projects every week. “No matter how busy we are, we dedicate one day each week to the trust,” says Boopathi.
Their dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. The Salem district administration honoured Sevagan Trust with the Green Champion Award in both 2023 and 2025, recognising their remarkable contribution to conserving natural resources and inspiring civic participation.
Looking ahead, the Sevagan Trust hopes to extend its efforts across Tamil Nadu, adopt more eco-friendly practices, and involve schools and colleges in awareness campaigns.
Their story is a testament to how a small group of determined individuals can spark lasting change. With grit, teamwork, and a shared love for their city, these four friends have turned forgotten waters into symbols of hope — proving that revival begins not in grand speeches, but in muddy hands and unwavering hearts.
(Edited by Dinesh Jefferson E)