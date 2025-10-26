Salem youth revive dying lakes through hands-on restoration efforts

SALEM: Across Salem, many lakes once teeming with life now lie choked with sludge, weeds, and debris. Their waters have receded, wells run dry, and once-vibrant waterbodies have become silent witnesses to neglect. In 2017, four young men — R Pradeep, P Kannan, T Boopathi, and P Kumar — stood by one such lake, determined that change would not come from protests or petitions alone. If the waters were to flow again in Veeranam lake, one such waterbody, it would start with them.

“We were part of many protests, but we realised that standing on the streets alone wasn’t helping anyone,” recalls Pradeep. “We wanted to work directly on the problem, creating change that people could actually see and benefit from.”

The first challenge lay in Veeranam Lake itself, a 57-acre waterbody that had become a shadow of its former self. Choked by invasive trees and clogged with debris, the lake barely resembled the vibrant reservoir it once was. The friends rolled up their sleeves, clearing the blocked channels and removing the trees. “It was hard work — long hours under the sun. But every day, we saw water slowly coming back,” says Boopathi.

The effort was more than just physical labour. The group had to navigate local encroachments and gain the trust of nearby residents. With government permission, they began clearing rubbish, reopening water channels, and restoring the lake’s pathways. “The moment we removed the first stretch of encroachment and saw water flowing freely again, we knew we were on the right path,” Pradeep says with a smile.