Teen watchdogs join hands to root out child marriages

KORAPUT: It was in December last year when a 16-year-old girl of Badnaikguda, a quaint village in Koraput’s Kerenga gram panchayat (GP), eloped with a minor boy of a neighbouring hamlet. This practice of eloping (colloquially called Udulia) is prevalent among tribal communities. In cases like these, when the minor couple returns or are brought back home, their families, in a bid to save face, get their relationship ritually sanctioned in presence of the community, despite them not having attained the legal age of marriage.

In her case, however, it was a local adolescent group ‘Darpan Sishu Ghara’ that traced and brought her back. The group has over 30 members aged 13-18 years, from various villages under the Kerenga GP who have been standing guard against child marriage. Along with the local anganwadi worker, ward member and youth volunteers, the group counselled the girl and her parents about the risks and legal consequences of child marriage. A written declaration was taken from them stating they won’t get her married before the legal age of 18.

The adolescent group has in the last one year prevented around nine child marriages in villages under Kerenga panchayat. To trace such cases, these teenagers make hand-drawn maps of the villages, called a child tracking tool, to monitor the status of young girls in the households. Lakshmi Khillo (16), the group’s president explained they use different colours for specific purposes. “For instance, red indicates homes where girls are at immediate risk of marriage, blue for those who have dropped out of school, yellow for child labour and green for families struggling with poverty and migration, etc.,” she said.