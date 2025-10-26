Telangana's Huzurnagar job fair sees 40,000 apply with 275 firms

SURYAPET: Around 275 companies, from varied sectors across Telangana, offered jobs to thousands of unemployed youth at the ‘Mega Job Mela’ organised in Huzurnagar on Saturday.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy noted that unemployed youth from rural and marginalised communities, including SCs, STs and minorities, often face limited employment options, especially those educated in Telugu medium.

“This job mela will open doors for them and improve their families’ livelihoods,” he said during the inauguration.

The minister said he had personally reached out to company representatives to ensure their participation and added that wide publicity was carried out across the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Uttam said the state government was giving top priority to youth employment.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is determined to fill all government posts. As part of this, 75,000 jobs will be provided in Public Sector Undertakings within 20 months,” he said.

The job fair, he added, aimed to complement this effort by creating private sector opportunities.

Calling the participation of 275 firms and 40,000 candidates “a remarkable achievement”, he said the government would continue monitoring placements until all shortlisted candidates are employed.