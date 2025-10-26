The smallest wings, the highest flight: Foundation empowers young girls through education

HYDERABAD: The name Ababeel comes from the tale of small birds who crushed an elephant army. In Rahmat Nagar of Hyderabad, that story is no longer just mythology.
Here, the ‘birds’ are young girls often told their dreams are too big for their circumstances. The Ababeel Foundation is giving them wings through education and resilience, proving that no one is too small to take on Goliath.
Founded by dentist Dr Syeda Maryam, her husband, an emergency physician, and her brother, an anaesthetist, the Foundation has helped hundreds of underprivileged children, especially girls, access education and confidence.
Starting with 12 students in a rented room on October 21, 2024, Ababeel now supports nearly 510 students across two branches, guided by 16 teachers. What sets it apart is its focus on long-term empowerment over one-time charity. “People often think charity means feeding the poor once,” Dr Maryam tells TNIE.
“Feeding is respectable, but our goal is to build something lasting through education and skill development.”
Every student comes from a disadvantaged background; many are orphans or live with single parents. The NGO conducts background checks to identify what kind of support each family needs. “Ababeel reminds us that no impact is ever small. Even the smallest wings can bring down giants,” Dr Maryam says.
The Foundation helps students enrol for SSC and Intermediate exams, with open schooling for higher studies. Alongside academics, they learn vocational and computer skills. “Most girls get married after Intermediate, so we make sure they learn something useful before that,” she says. “Skill development is key.”
Ababeel supports around 300 families and conducts awareness sessions on menstrual hygiene, mental health, nutrition, small business ideas and IT skills. “Such discussions build informed, confident communities,” Dr Maryam adds.
Fighting the good fight
Convincing parents to continue their daughters’ education remains one of the biggest challenges. “We’ve had students two months away from exams whose parents decided to marry them off,” says Maryam. “We keep talking to them, explaining how education can change their daughters’ futures. Slowly, more are beginning to understand.”
Resistance often comes from men. “Some accuse me of making their daughters too bold or independent,” she admits. “But mothers are more open; they’ve lived through hardship and want their daughters to have a different life.”
When domestic violence or abuse comes up, Dr Maryam handles it carefully. “We never raise it in group meetings. We speak to families privately. It’s slow, delicate work, but the only way to bring lasting change.”
Among Ababeel’s most moving stories is that of Sana (name changed). Her father left before she was born, and her mother died when she was six. Raised by an abusive aunt, she sank into trauma and self-harm. “For six months, she hardly spoke,” recalls Maryam. “Then one day, she ran away and came to my house. We confronted her family and ensured she was safe.”
Sana is now preparing for her Intermediate exams. “I’ve learnt to stand up for myself. I want to become something,” she tells TNIE.
Another student, Fatima, a 10th grader, says, “I feel excited to come here every day and learn something new.”
Elderly women too attend classes. “It’s never too late to dream,” says Ayesha (name changed). “After my 10th exams, I can take a vocational course and do something more than housework.”
Ababeel’s ‘Beyond Books’ initiative, held every Saturday, offers sessions on menstrual hygiene, AI, health, embroidery, calligraphy and small business skills. “We even turned embroidered calligraphy on dupattas — Abhaya — into a small business. The profits go directly to students,” says Aliya Sultana, an Arabic teacher.
Teachers double as mentors. “We want our students to feel capable, no matter their background,” says Aliya. “From calligraphy to computer classes, every subject is a step towards independence.”
Maryam’s husband and brother conduct free health camps and offer diet plans for malnourished children. “It was my dream, but they’ve supported me from the start,” the dentist says.
Her vision goes beyond classrooms. “In 10 to 12 years, I want these families to be out of poverty,” she says. “Many live in one-room houses with seven or eight members. My mission is to improve their standard of living and make them self-reliant.”
Dr Maryam’s work has earned her the Heroes of Hyderabad Award, the South India Icon Award and recognition from the Telangana Minority Council for her contribution to education and social welfare.
Through the Ababeel Foundation, Dr Maryam is proving that change doesn’t always begin with grand gestures; it begins with empathy, purpose and the courage to act.