The smallest wings, the highest flight: Foundation empowers young girls through education

HYDERABAD: The name Ababeel comes from the tale of small birds who crushed an elephant army. In Rahmat Nagar of Hyderabad, that story is no longer just mythology.

Here, the ‘birds’ are young girls often told their dreams are too big for their circumstances. The Ababeel Foundation is giving them wings through education and resilience, proving that no one is too small to take on Goliath.

Founded by dentist Dr Syeda Maryam, her husband, an emergency physician, and her brother, an anaesthetist, the Foundation has helped hundreds of underprivileged children, especially girls, access education and confidence.

Starting with 12 students in a rented room on October 21, 2024, Ababeel now supports nearly 510 students across two branches, guided by 16 teachers. What sets it apart is its focus on long-term empowerment over one-time charity. “People often think charity means feeding the poor once,” Dr Maryam tells TNIE.

“Feeding is respectable, but our goal is to build something lasting through education and skill development.”

Every student comes from a disadvantaged background; many are orphans or live with single parents. The NGO conducts background checks to identify what kind of support each family needs. “Ababeel reminds us that no impact is ever small. Even the smallest wings can bring down giants,” Dr Maryam says.

The Foundation helps students enrol for SSC and Intermediate exams, with open schooling for higher studies. Alongside academics, they learn vocational and computer skills. “Most girls get married after Intermediate, so we make sure they learn something useful before that,” she says. “Skill development is key.”