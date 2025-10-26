Udupi, now home to hornbills

UDUPI: Malabar pied hornbills, endemic to the Western Ghats, are now being spotted frequently in Udupi city and its outskirts and in parts of Kundapur taluk. They are often seen in the backyards of houses in Udupi city and in small plantations at Vaderahobali, Koni and Basroor villages in Kundapur taluk.

With their heavy, slightly curved yellowish beaks and prominent casques, these striking birds (locally known as Mangatte) thrive in the evergreen tracts that stay damp with steady leaf-fall and rain. They can also be seen along river fronts, according to local birders.

In the wild, they eat fruits, insects and small animals. But now, according to villagers, these visitors peck at tender coconuts and arecanuts, an unusual behaviour. Bird lovers attribute this to lack of food.

“With human interventions increasing in the Western Ghats, Malabar pied hornbills could be venturing into urban areas in search of food,” said Ganesh, a wildlife photographer.

Some residents have shared pictures of these birds eating fruits grown in their gardens, Ganesh said.

“This species is largely associated with evergreen forests. But now they are being spotted in towns and cities, mainly from August onwards. Earlier, one had to travel to Dandeli to see hornbills,” Prof Laxminarayan Upadhya, an ornithologist, said.

Conservationists point to two reasons for these sightings -- shrinking forest patches and planting of more fruit-bearing saplings in urban areas. This combination might be drawing ‘Mangatte’ closer to people. For residents, close encounters with hornbills are a rare privilege, but they should remember that these birds should not disturbed during their breeding season, the birders said.