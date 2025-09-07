14-year-old Juhita Guna wins Commonwealth Games gold in 69 kg weightlifting

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Children grow observing, imitating and emulating parents, they say. T Juhita Guna is one perfect proof for this belief. A 14-year-old girl from Rajamahendravaram, Juhita Guna, won a gold medal in the 69 kg category at the Commonwealth Games held in Ahmedabad last month, earning recognition as a rising weightlifter. As many sports people from 29 countries took part in the prestigious games festival.
As the daughter of weightlifter parents, Juhita’s interest in weightlifting was evident from a young age. Without any formal training, she lifted a 25 kg rice bag when she was in Class VI. Her parents were initially surprised but quickly realized her interest in the sport. Her mother, Parvati, said she first noticed Juhita’s interest in weightlifting when she casually brought a 25 kg rice bag from the hall into the kitchen. “We felt that she would shine in the sport,” Parvati added.
Juhita’s parents, both weightlifters, played a significant role in nurturing her talent. Her mother, a coach herself, appointed a coach for Juhita and would drop her off and pick her up every day, monitoring her progress. At home, Parvati would teach Juhita the art techniques. After initial training with her mother, Juhita was taken to another trainer for professional and serious training.
Today, Juhita is a gold medal winner in the 69 kg division at the Commonwealth Games held in Ahmedabad. As many sportspeople from 29 countries participated in the prestigious games festival, Juhita’s achievement is all the more remarkable. Her school in Lalacheruvu, Rajamahendravaram, rolled out a red carpet for her when she returned with the gold medal in the junior division. Fellow students formed a human chain in the shape of India and accorded her a rousing reception.
Earlier, Juhita was brought to the school from the railway station in a procession on an open-top jeep. Juhita has participated in various championships, including the AP Inter-District Championship (Anakapalle), Youth Open National Championship (Himachal Pradesh), National Championship Tournament (Manipur State), and KHELO India Youth Games (Bihar), securing gold and silver medals and receiving best sports girl certificates. She has been selected for the prestigious Sports Authority of India (SAI) Lucknow and is undergoing international-level standard training in the sports hostel.
Speaking to TNIE, Juhita said, “My main goal is to participate in the Olympic and Asian games. I want to realise my dreams. I was inspired by my parents, Parvati and Deviprasad. They are my gurus. My mother taught me valuable techniques in weightlifting. My role model is Karanam Malleswari, a noted weightlifter who secured a medal in the Olympics in 2000. One day, I will realize my dream and dedicate it to my parents and Rajamahendravaram.”
Despite financial difficulties, Juhita’s parents have been supportive of her endeavors. Her mother, Parvati, said, “Every day, I took her to the gym and stayed with her for two hours. We spend around Rs 15,000 per month on her nutritional food. It’s a gigantic task, but we decided to spend the amount despite financial difficulties.”
Local MLA Adireddi Srinivas honored Juhita with a shawl and bouquet, besides offering her a cheque for Rs 25,000. Wishing that the girl should shine at the Olympics, the MLA vowed to extend all help for her preparation. Juhita Guna’s achievement is an inspiration to young minds, showcasing the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving success.