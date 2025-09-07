14-year-old Juhita Guna wins Commonwealth Games gold in 69 kg weightlifting

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Children grow observing, imitating and emulating parents, they say. T Juhita Guna is one perfect proof for this belief. A 14-year-old girl from Rajamahendravaram, Juhita Guna, won a gold medal in the 69 kg category at the Commonwealth Games held in Ahmedabad last month, earning recognition as a rising weightlifter. As many sports people from 29 countries took part in the prestigious games festival.

As the daughter of weightlifter parents, Juhita’s interest in weightlifting was evident from a young age. Without any formal training, she lifted a 25 kg rice bag when she was in Class VI. Her parents were initially surprised but quickly realized her interest in the sport. Her mother, Parvati, said she first noticed Juhita’s interest in weightlifting when she casually brought a 25 kg rice bag from the hall into the kitchen. “We felt that she would shine in the sport,” Parvati added.

Juhita’s parents, both weightlifters, played a significant role in nurturing her talent. Her mother, a coach herself, appointed a coach for Juhita and would drop her off and pick her up every day, monitoring her progress. At home, Parvati would teach Juhita the art techniques. After initial training with her mother, Juhita was taken to another trainer for professional and serious training.

Today, Juhita is a gold medal winner in the 69 kg division at the Commonwealth Games held in Ahmedabad. As many sportspeople from 29 countries participated in the prestigious games festival, Juhita’s achievement is all the more remarkable. Her school in Lalacheruvu, Rajamahendravaram, rolled out a red carpet for her when she returned with the gold medal in the junior division. Fellow students formed a human chain in the shape of India and accorded her a rousing reception.