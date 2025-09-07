A new lease of life for Mahanadi at its source

CHHATTISGARH: The mighty Mahanadi begins its journey as a humble stream at the foothills of Sihawa in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district. Over the ages, it has been the region’s lifeline, nourishing fields and sustaining communities. However, neglect took its toll as time passed.

Encroachments, silt, untreated drainage, and waste choked the stream, while wild growth obstructed its natural flow. Villagers who depended on the river watched helplessly as its health declined.

That changed when the district administration launched an unprecedented effort to revive the Mahanadi at its origin. The Mahanadi Awakening Abhiyan (MAA), initiated by Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra, is transforming both the river and people’s relationship with it.

“Incorporating the vision of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan and our state campaign Mor Gaon, Mor Paani, we wanted to revive the river in a mission mode,” explains Mishra. “The idea was to restore the Mahanadi not just at its source, but along its 12-km stretch downstream.”

The first phase commenced on May 2, focusing on the most pressing issues across eight gram panchayats. Technical surveys and project plans were prepared with the support of Karnataka-based Mega Foundation. Within just 55 days, the drainage line was deepened, embankments were strengthened, bushes were cleared, and waste was removed. “For years, the river was in serious trouble. Now, the flow has been reactivated and organised,” the Collector said.