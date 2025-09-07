Chennai teacher's lessons that add up to more than numbers

CHENNAI: For three out of 10 students, navigating adolescence also means not spending the whole of their student life in the longest divisions, scaling the slippery slopes of calculus, and proving equations that were established as true decades ago.

Thirty-four years ago, Revathy Parameswaran (59) from Chennai embarked on a quest to reintroduce to students the complex hypotheses and numerical abstractions in a proven, tangible fashion, and her lifetime of excellence in teaching culminated in the “hence-proved” moment very recently, when she, among 45 teachers nationwide, was conferred on the National Teachers’ Award 2025 by the President of India.

Math stems from life, and it should be taught with an emphasis on logical reasoning right from an early age, said Revathy, who has been serving as the principal of P S Senior Secondary School in Mylapore, Chennai, for the last eight years. She said, “If mathematics is taught just as a formula-oriented subject, children think it lacks real-life applications.”

Revathy dedicated a majority of her 34-year-long career in the pursuit to explore how the science of numbers could be taught effectively, without it being reduced to a set of formulae. Years before major learning platforms adopted sophisticated learning tools for STEM education, Revathy introduced Geogebra – a dynamic mathematics software that allowed visualisation of abstract concepts – to the students at her school in 2015.