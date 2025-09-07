Eye on the sky: Photographer from Villupuram captures over 500 bird species

VILLUPURAM: As the golden hue of dawn finds its way across the pastel sky, a Northern pintail glides majestically on the glinting blue waters of Panampattu lake, nestled in a quaint village off Villupuram. Aiming to make the best of the soft light, Thamizhselvan Muthulingam tweaks his DSLR ever so slightly, in search of the right aperture, and readies himself amid the pesky shrubs. The bird, with a slow wag of its pointed tail, comes into focus. Click!
What began as a pastime during the long, uncertain days of the Covid-19 lockdown has now become an identity for this Villupuram-based photographer who has captured more than 500 bird species across Tamil Nadu. His lens found a special muse at Panampattu Lake, a quiet waterbody that transforms into a bustling haven for migratory birds every year between September and December.
For Muthulingam, the journey into bird photography was almost accidental. In mid-2020, when life came to a grinding halt, he began wandering around the lake near his village to spend more time in nature. With just a basic DSLR camera, a 300 mm lens and a keen eye for detail, he started clicking pictures of the birds that would perch on reeds, skim across the water, or even take flight.
“Usually, photographers use a 500 mm lens or a lens with higher focal lengths for wildlife, especially bird photography. But using my 300 mm lens, I had to wait for hours to click one bird and over the days, the birds’ movement became familiar to me,” he recalls. “The more I photographed, I realised how rich our avian fauna is and how little most of us know about it.”
Panampattu Lake, a relatively unknown lake to outsiders, fills up every monsoon, and migratory species flock in from as far as Siberia and Central Asia. Over the years, Muthulingam has documented rafts of Northern Shovelers paddling across the lake, the delicate Siberian Stonechat playing a balancing act on grass stems, and the Indian Spot-billed Duck sharing its space with local Sarus Cranes and herons. He proudly showcases a frame of the Muscovy Duck, with its plumage glinting in the soft morning light, calling it one of his favourite captures.
Over the past four years, Muthulingam has expanded his muse beyond Villupuram, travelling to the wetlands and forests around the Nilgiris. With patience honed through countless hours in the field, he has compiled a growing collection of over 500 bird species, a number that he says surprises even seasoned birders. “It is not just about the count,” he insists. “It is about telling the story of each bird, their flight, their feeding and the patterns they exhibit. Every click is a story frozen in time.”
His photographs have taken flight beyond the horizon of personal albums. Muthulingam shares them across social media platforms and bird photography forums, attracting enthusiasts from India and overseas. Many of his shots have also been reposted by global birding groups, which, he says, has helped him connect with a wider community of nature photographers. “I never thought a village photographer like me would ever be known to people in Canada or Japan,” he says with a smile. “But our winged friends connect us across borders.”
The recognition has also brought responsibility, he added. My database helps environmental and animal watch organisations with their research. “The birds have given me an identity,” he says. “I want to give something back by showing people why they matter. Through bird photography, I have gained a deeper understanding of ecology in its broader sense. We are nothing in front of the vast greatness of nature,” Muthulingam said. His photographs of birds have been widely used to conduct bird censuses by the government and NGOs.
Muthulingam further said that he has plans to compile a book of birds that he has recorded over the years. “I have also decided to make a documentary of the birds that visit Panampattu Lake with the help of my friends,” he said.
From quiet efforts alongside Panampattu Lake to being celebrated in international forums, Thamizhselvan’s journey proves that his passion truly captures patiently sought photographs, bringing out beautiful wings to daring dreams.
(Edited by Rohith Sony)