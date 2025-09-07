Eye on the sky: Photographer from Villupuram captures over 500 bird species

VILLUPURAM: As the golden hue of dawn finds its way across the pastel sky, a Northern pintail glides majestically on the glinting blue waters of Panampattu lake, nestled in a quaint village off Villupuram. Aiming to make the best of the soft light, Thamizhselvan Muthulingam tweaks his DSLR ever so slightly, in search of the right aperture, and readies himself amid the pesky shrubs. The bird, with a slow wag of its pointed tail, comes into focus. Click!

What began as a pastime during the long, uncertain days of the Covid-19 lockdown has now become an identity for this Villupuram-based photographer who has captured more than 500 bird species across Tamil Nadu. His lens found a special muse at Panampattu Lake, a quiet waterbody that transforms into a bustling haven for migratory birds every year between September and December.

For Muthulingam, the journey into bird photography was almost accidental. In mid-2020, when life came to a grinding halt, he began wandering around the lake near his village to spend more time in nature. With just a basic DSLR camera, a 300 mm lens and a keen eye for detail, he started clicking pictures of the birds that would perch on reeds, skim across the water, or even take flight.

“Usually, photographers use a 500 mm lens or a lens with higher focal lengths for wildlife, especially bird photography. But using my 300 mm lens, I had to wait for hours to click one bird and over the days, the birds’ movement became familiar to me,” he recalls. “The more I photographed, I realised how rich our avian fauna is and how little most of us know about it.”