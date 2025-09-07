Lasting learning experience: Bengaluru organisation transforming practical sciences

BENGALURU: The resplendent terrarium at the entrance teems with life. Ornamental fish glide through water, weaving between roots of plants that rise to form a miniature island, as little snails bask amid the foliage. This sealed ecosystem thrives, oblivious to the world outside — a fitting welcome to Param Foundation’s office in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, where science is not just being preserved, but reimagined and reoriented.

Established in 2021, Param Foundation is on a mission to transform how India learns, remembers and creates, inspiring curiosity about science, Indian history and culture across all age groups. Its initiatives encourage learning through hands-on experience and foster a spirit of innovation and exploration.

“Param began with the understanding that the education system is fractured. There’s a wide gap between academia and industry. Our motto — inspire, nurture and empower — aims to bridge that divide,” says Shammi Raj Balla, Head of Revenue and Strategy at Param Foundation. Their solution? Immersive, interactive experiences that place the learner at the heart of scientific discovery.

The first milestone in this journey came when the Param Science Experience Centre (Parsec) was launched in Jayanagar on January 19, 2024. Spanning 5,000sqft with seven galleries and 80 exhibits, the centre has welcomed over 75,000 visitors in just 18 months. “Parsec Jayanagar has become a vibrant hub for all ages, inspiring curiosity and creativity,” the foundation shares.