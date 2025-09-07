Never too late to go back to school

ASSAM: Compelled by circumstances, Ritik Sona and Rohit Tanti had dropped out of school after Class V, and started earning daily wages by plucking tea leaves. Nearly a decade later, they returned to school, thanks to collective efforts.

Ritik and Rohit (now 22 and 23, respectively)—who belong to the tea tribe community—are just two of the many “oldies” who have found a fresh opportunity to pursue formal education at Namsang TE Model School in Assam’s Dibrugarh district bordering Arunachal Pradesh. Unfortunately, Namsang—a tea belt with a population of around 5,000 people—lacks proper infrastructure. Until a few years ago, the Namsang Tea Estate Lower Primary School was the only educational institute in the region.

The nearest high school was located at Joypur (also Jeypore), 30 km away, and across the Dehing Patkai National Park. Tea garden families leading a cluttered existence with low income could barely afford to send their children to high school. On top of that, public transport has remained an issue. These factors forced children to drop out after primary education.

Noting the problems, the state government established the Namsang TE Model School—a high school—in 2022. It is one of the many Tea Garden Model Schools that the government has established across the state to support the development of tea garden communities. The government’s biggest challenge in Namsang was to bring back those who had been out of school for several years. The school, led by its principal, Debajit Ghosh (35), went the extra mile to make this possible.

“Namsang is 30-40 years behind the rest of Assam. The goal of most youths was to become a ‘babu’ of the tea garden. They had no idea people could become doctors, engineers, pilots and that, to become one of them, one needs education,” said Ghosh, a recipient of this year’s National Teachers’ Award who has an MSc in chemistry from the Dibrugarh University.