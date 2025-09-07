NRI couple returns from UK to serve Nellore’s tribal communities with basic amenities, education initiatives

NELLORE: Love for their homeland and inspiration from Deputy Chief Minister and JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan brought back NRI couple Harish Kumar Chadalawada and Mridula Chadalawada from the UK to dedicate themselves to serving the needy in their native Nellore district.

Hailing from Duvvuru village in Sangam mandal, Harish and Mridula had settled in the UK, where Harish worked as an Electrical Design Engineer and Mridula as a Project Manager in an IT company.

For the past five years, they had been supporting service initiatives from abroad, inspired by Pawan Kalyan’s principles and vision. However, last year, the couple made a life-changing decision to return home and personally work at the grassroots level, identifying and assisting vulnerable tribal communities in Atmakur constituency.

One of their first missions led them to Padamati Kambampadu, a small tribal hamlet where 20 families still live in huts deep inside the forest without electricity or basic facilities.

During the monsoons, the families struggle in fragile shelters and often seek refuge in the local government school. Disturbed by these conditions, the couple approached the Endowments Minister and Atmakur MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who immediately sanctioned electricity for the village. On September 2, marking Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, the couple launched ‘Jana Sena Girijana Seva Hastham’.

They distributed plastic tarpaulins to protect huts from rain, provided iron beds, pillows, blankets, torchlights, and five months’ ration to families, and gifted Kondapalli toys, books, and stationery to children. They also celebrated with the children by organising a cake-cutting event.

A deeply moving moment came when the children, asked about their wishes, simply requested slippers - something they had never owned before. “It was a humbling reminder that dignity begins with the most basic needs,” Mridula reflected.