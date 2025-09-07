Shining Teacher breathes life into tribal school

KURNOOL: In a small Sugali tribal hamlet, JM Thanda, in Pathikonda mandal of Kurnool district, a government school teacher’s dedication has transformed a nearly abandoned primary school into a thriving hub of education and community pride. M Kalyani Kumari, popularly known as the Shining Teacher, has increased student enrolment and launched an awareness campaign against mosquito-borne diseases, winning accolades from parents, villagers, and local leaders.
When Kalyani was transferred to the Mandal Parishad Elementary School at JM Thanda in September 2017, the school had only 14 students, with just two attending regularly. Authorities were preparing to close the school due to poor enrolment. “Parents were hesitant to send their children to government schools, and most families here were illiterate. I wanted to change their perception and prove that government schools can provide quality education,” she said.
With strong determination, Kalyani went door-to-door, persuading families to send their children to primary school. She spent her own money on books and stationery and campaigned for better infrastructure, eventually securing the school’s inclusion in the Manabadi Nadu-Nedu scheme. By 2020-21, the enrolment had risen to 53, with children from neighbouring villages also joining it. Many of her students have since excelled, with 23 gaining admission to Gurukul schools and one earning a seat at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.
Her work goes far beyond academics. Determined to safeguard the community, Kalyani recently launched an awareness drive under the slogan Doma Putta Vaddu - Doma Kutta Vaddu (No mosquito breeding - No mosquito biting) to combat dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne illnesses. She was instrumental in organising Swachh Andhra initiative to keep the surrounding clean.
“One mosquito bite can put a life at risk. And we need to spend a lot on medicare ,” she said. “If children understand this, they will pass the message to their families and protect themselves.” Student birthdays are marked with soap instead of sweets, promoting hygienic practices. She has launched Star of the Week awards to encourage students to focus on personal hygiene.
She also launched Maa Tholi Adukku (Our First Step), a programme providing slates, pencils, and notebooks to underprivileged children so that no one is deprived of learning. Parents are actively engaged through large Parent-Teacher Meetings, while Kalyani continues to monitor the progress of former students, offering guidance over the phone.
Recognising her endeavour, Education Minister Nara Lokesh invited Kalyani and her family to felicitate her as a ‘Shining Teacher.’ “Bringing such high enrolment as a single teacher is historic,” Lokesh said.
Earlier she won 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Best Teacher Award (2022), Ugadi Puraskaram (2025), and the Shining Teacher Award from Nara Lokesh this year for her commitment toward development . “What was once a struggling school has become a model of grassroots leadership, with students thriving academically and villagers actively participating in health initiatives? Education is not just about textbooks; it is about saving lives, shaping futures, and instilling confidence,” Kalyani said.