Shining Teacher breathes life into tribal school

KURNOOL: In a small Sugali tribal hamlet, JM Thanda, in Pathikonda mandal of Kurnool district, a government school teacher’s dedication has transformed a nearly abandoned primary school into a thriving hub of education and community pride. M Kalyani Kumari, popularly known as the Shining Teacher, has increased student enrolment and launched an awareness campaign against mosquito-borne diseases, winning accolades from parents, villagers, and local leaders.

When Kalyani was transferred to the Mandal Parishad Elementary School at JM Thanda in September 2017, the school had only 14 students, with just two attending regularly. Authorities were preparing to close the school due to poor enrolment. “Parents were hesitant to send their children to government schools, and most families here were illiterate. I wanted to change their perception and prove that government schools can provide quality education,” she said.

With strong determination, Kalyani went door-to-door, persuading families to send their children to primary school. She spent her own money on books and stationery and campaigned for better infrastructure, eventually securing the school’s inclusion in the Manabadi Nadu-Nedu scheme. By 2020-21, the enrolment had risen to 53, with children from neighbouring villages also joining it. Many of her students have since excelled, with 23 gaining admission to Gurukul schools and one earning a seat at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Her work goes far beyond academics. Determined to safeguard the community, Kalyani recently launched an awareness drive under the slogan Doma Putta Vaddu - Doma Kutta Vaddu (No mosquito breeding - No mosquito biting) to combat dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne illnesses. She was instrumental in organising Swachh Andhra initiative to keep the surrounding clean.