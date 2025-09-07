The blessing called girl child

HARYANA: At 43, Amit Goel has found his life’s calling in giving back. A thirteenth-generation resident of Ladwa, near Kurukshetra in Haryana, Goel has spent the last decade transforming lives by sponsoring the education of more than 400 girls. His foundation also pays for liver transplants, supports cancer patients, conducts free eye camps, and is now planning charitable dialysis centres. For Goel, it all comes down to a simple belief, “Girls bring prosperity”.

Goel was born and raised in an environment where girls were highly valued. The youngest in the family, with three elder sisters, he says, “We have been living in the same ancestral house for 200 years. Being the thirteenth generation brings responsibility. In our family, girls have always been respected, valued, and prioritised.”

That outlook, passed down from his father, who also had three sisters, shaped his convictions. Goel, founder and group managing director of KNAM Group, began his career in a bank before striking out on his own in 2009.

“I did fairly okay at first, but in 2012, the recession hit. Everything crumbled overnight. Contracts froze, orders stopped, and whatever I had built in two and a half years vanished. It was the bleakest period of my career,” he recalls. Things had become so dire that he began searching for a new job. Then life handed him a turning point.

On August 22, 2012, his fate changed. “The day my daughter was born, suddenly things started changing. The work that was stuck began to move; there was an overwhelming sense of positivity. Within four months, I had regained the level I had lost. In two years, I reached the peak of my business,” he says.