A Telangana constable’s WhatsApp status that built a foundation

HYDERABAD: It started not with a grand plan, but with a single WhatsApp status.

Police constable Jabbu Venkatesh, moved by the hunger he saw during the pandemic, typed out a simple offer to help. He knew hunger was more than an empty stomach — it was an enemy that paralysed hope. What he could not have known was that tapping ‘send’ would ignite a chain of compassion, transforming a small gesture into a foundation that has since fed thousands.

Venkatesh, who hails from a humble background in Nagarkurnool district and is the first in his family to receive formal education, became a police constable in 2018 through the state government’s recruitment drive. On duty during the Covid-19-induced lockdown, he saw the daily struggles of the poor up close.

Speaking to TNIE, he recalls one turning point: “On April 28, 2020, I was on duty near Limra Hotel in Rajendranagar when a mason’s family, who had lost their livelihood, approached me asking where they could get any rations. They were surviving on one meal a day. Their situation moved me so much that I immediately bought groceries worth Rs 2,000 for them.”

The same day, he posted a WhatsApp status urging people to support families in distress.

“That one status inspired many,” he says.

“It turned into a WhatsApp group, and within a day, we collected Rs 24,000 to help the poor. It made me realise humanity is still alive.”

What started as an informal network became an organised force. With seven dedicated members, the group formally registered as Mana Aapadhbandhavula Foundation. Today, its presence spans Telangana. Its members — teachers, police officers, farmers and others — are united by one goal: to stand by those in need.