Annai Ambulance’s Basith drives hope and dignity for the poor in Rajapalayam

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two years ago, the cries of a newborn filled the corridors of a hospital in Rajapalayam, but it was not a moment of joy. The 40-year-old mother’s cold body lay in front of her helpless grandmother, who clutched the child closely.
This is when Mohamad Basith (28), the proprietor of Annai Ambulance in Rajapalayam, stepped in. He drove them 15 km for a final journey to their home in Chokkanathanputhur, offering dignity and compassion without charging a dime.
Raised by a single mother, Basith named his ambulance service ‘Annai’ as a tribute to her relentless care and sacrifices. “Despite our financial struggles, my mother ensured that my sister and I received a proper education. From our childhood, we knew the value of food, sleep, and basic necessities,” he said.
In one instance, Basith shouldered the responsibility for a young girl raised by a single mother who was a daily wager. The girl was suffering from kidney-related ailments and required treatment in Tirunelveli. With no means to afford frequent hospital visits, the family turned to Basith, who ensured she was taken to the hospital over eight times. These are just two among the many free services that Basith has quietly been providing over the years. The idea of running his own ambulance service, free for the poor, first struck him while working as a driver, where he witnessed the ordeals families endured during crises.
“After completing my degree five years ago, I couldn’t find a job in my field. So, I worked as a private ambulance driver for two years. Seeing people suffer during emergencies moved me deeply, and that’s when I decided to start my own service, making sure to offer it for free to the poor and underprivileged,” he recalled.
Beyond ambulance services, Basith also helps destitute individuals and those facing mental health challenges by admitting them to shelter homes free of cost. At government hospitals, when attendants are unsure about procedures or struggle to arrange essentials like X-rays, he steps in to guide and assist them.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, he has taken on the responsibility of performing final rites for the abandoned and homeless who pass away on the streets.
Basith is not alone in his work. His wife, Anisha Fathima (27), a nurse, supports him with the same compassion. She provides basic medical care and emergency help to the needy, all free of cost.
Looking ahead, Basith hopes to add more ambulances to his service and start a shelter home for underprivileged elders. In a world where compassion often takes a back seat, Basith and his service prove that a single act of kindness can create a ripple of hope for many in their darkest hour.
(Edited by Meghna Murali)