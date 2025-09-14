Annai Ambulance’s Basith drives hope and dignity for the poor in Rajapalayam

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two years ago, the cries of a newborn filled the corridors of a hospital in Rajapalayam, but it was not a moment of joy. The 40-year-old mother’s cold body lay in front of her helpless grandmother, who clutched the child closely.

This is when Mohamad Basith (28), the proprietor of Annai Ambulance in Rajapalayam, stepped in. He drove them 15 km for a final journey to their home in Chokkanathanputhur, offering dignity and compassion without charging a dime.

Raised by a single mother, Basith named his ambulance service ‘Annai’ as a tribute to her relentless care and sacrifices. “Despite our financial struggles, my mother ensured that my sister and I received a proper education. From our childhood, we knew the value of food, sleep, and basic necessities,” he said.

In one instance, Basith shouldered the responsibility for a young girl raised by a single mother who was a daily wager. The girl was suffering from kidney-related ailments and required treatment in Tirunelveli. With no means to afford frequent hospital visits, the family turned to Basith, who ensured she was taken to the hospital over eight times. These are just two among the many free services that Basith has quietly been providing over the years. The idea of running his own ambulance service, free for the poor, first struck him while working as a driver, where he witnessed the ordeals families endured during crises.