Bhubaneswar: new traffic chaos capital

Gurgaon’s vehicular traffic mess has achieved cult status on social media - and Bhubaneswar, in its own way, is following suit. The state capital, once known for easy commuting, is fast becoming notorious for painful congestion, with crawling traffic turning daily life into a misery for its residents.

Be it Rasulgarh square, the Vani Vihar-Acharya Vihar stretch, or the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan route, commuting has become a nightmarish experience. Along NH-16 towards Khurda, it’s the same familiar story - as is the case in the Old Town area. Not just the city roads, even the clogged NH-16 has added to the woes of the denizens. Sometimes, the bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and Cuttack-Puri bypasses resembles that of the Delhi-NCR region. And if it’s raining, traffic often grinds to a complete halt. With Dussehra and the long festive season approaching, residents are already bracing for a harrowing experience.

Poor traffic governance

What’s appalling is the pathetic state of traffic governance and day-to-day management by the Commissionerate Police, which seems more interested in making arrangements for VVIP movements. For common commuters, neither the police nor the Transport department seems to care. On some days, covering the short distance from Vani Vihar to Acharya Vihar takes no less than 20 minutes due to crawling traffic.

“Blocking traffic movement for political leaders and giving passage to convoys seems to be the only responsibility of such agencies. The other day, I was on my way from Sikharchandi towards Raghunathpur and was astonished to see the chock-a-block road being managed by private security personnel, not the traffic police,” recalled an IT professional who commutes daily.