Calligraphy and a message deep within

VIJAYAPURA: When veteran artist Dr Subbayya Neela was invited to join a campaign to spread communal harmony through the ancient but fading art of Islamic calligraphy, he could not hide his delight. For him, the idea was not merely about preserving an art form, but about exploring the potential of art to transcend barriers of faith and culture.

“I have always believed that art knows no religion or boundaries. Art has the power to touch the hearts of people across communities. That is why, when I was approached to contribute to this unique initiative, I immediately agreed. I prepared a few pieces of Arabic calligraphy that were later exhibited in different places as part of the campaign,” recalled Dr Neela.

Among his works was a calligraphic representation of the Arabic phrase ‘Allahu Akbar’, which means ‘God is Great’. “I was given the liberty to interpret the phrase through my own artistic imagination, while maintaining the sanctity of the verse. It was both a responsibility and a joy,” he said.

Dr Neela is among 40 artists from across Karnataka, both Hindus and Muslims, who have joined this movement that began in Kalaburagi in 2020. The campaign was conceived not only to preserve Islamic calligraphy, which has been steadily losing ground, but also to foster unity at a time when society is fractured along communal lines.