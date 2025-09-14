Erayuman Sagar anchors a literary wave to preserve voices of Tamil Nadu’s eroding coast

KANNIYAKUMARI: Waves crash against the eroding coast of Erayumanthurai, a fishing village in Tamil Nadu’s southern tip where the Thamirabarani meets the Arabian Sea. Here, survival has always meant resisting the sea’s slow, relentless advance, as people fight to save their sand from being swallowed by the tide.
Yet even as the land shrinks, something else has risen — stories, poetry, and voices determined to endure. The man anchoring this wave of words is Erayuman Sagar (54), a Tamil writer, social activist, and founder of Kadarkarai Ilakkiya Vattam, a literary movement that has transformed the cultural landscape of Kanniyakumari’s coastal villages.
Sagar first started Kadarkarai Ilakkiya Vattam in 2018, a few years after completing his MA in history, by bringing together aspiring writers from fishing communities to sharpen their literary skills. For many who are searching for a guide to help shape their words, Sagar became that guiding light.
In 2019, he went a step further and launched Kadarkarai Publications, creating a platform that has since published nearly 30 books. These works span generations — from the poems of teenage girls to the memoirs of octogenarians, from children’s stories to essays by retired teachers. Recently, he published ‘Seaside Nights’, an English book written by 14-year-old M Maise Maria, as well as the writings of 81-year-old retired teacher G Mary Clare.
For Sagar, literature is not limited to the printed page. Through Kadarkarai Ilakkiya Vattam, he organises competitions in poetry, short stories, essays, novels, painting, photography, and short films. Not only fisherfolk, but creative minds from other regions also find a platform here. His work has inspired many young voices to write about the lives and struggles of fishing communities.
His wife S Joise Mary, a teache, has stood by him throughout this mission, supporting his efforts to nurture talent among the youth. Seeing his selfless efforts, noble persons from the fishers’ community extend support to him for conducting competitions and presenting cash awards every year.
His impact is best reflected in the voices of those he has guided. Psychological counsellor and writer J Sunil recalls, “His invaluable support helped me reach a wider audience. His mentorship and platform gave me the opportunity to connect with people. His selfless efforts have made a lasting impact.”
English teacher and bilingual writer L Sabthika Domila says, “Without expecting any monetary benefit, he helps young writers from the fisher community publish their books and ensures they reach readers far beyond our villages.” Tamil researcher A Sahaya Susi, who published her second book with his support, adds, “His literary competitions inspire not only fisherfolk but also writers from outside.”
Others echo the same sentiment. “In addition to his social work, Sagar is an accomplished storyteller, director, and editor. His work in media and storytelling reflects creativity and a deep understanding of human emotions and struggles,” says Sunil. Coastal Peace and Development Director Fr A Dunston notes, “Sagar has been instrumental in identifying and organising both new and established writers from coastal areas.”
A gifted writer himself, Sagar has authored several works including Velappadu (2017), Neithal Padaippalargalin Neriyalar M Vethasahayakumar (2021), Kadalora Makkal Sangam (2021), Kadalora Kathaigal (2021), and Mamanithar Jesiah (2025). As a speaker and social activist, his voice resonates with the struggles of fishermen, blending activism with art.
What sets Sagar apart, his peers say, is his generosity. He invests not just time and effort, but also belief — convincing young men and women from coastal villages that their words matter, that their stories deserve to be told.
Like a lighthouse guiding fishing boats through turbulent waters, Sagar has guided the literary aspirations of his people. In a village battling sea erosion, his work ensures that while the land may be at risk, the voices of its people will never be washed away.
