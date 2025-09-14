Erayuman Sagar anchors a literary wave to preserve voices of Tamil Nadu’s eroding coast

KANNIYAKUMARI: Waves crash against the eroding coast of Erayumanthurai, a fishing village in Tamil Nadu’s southern tip where the Thamirabarani meets the Arabian Sea. Here, survival has always meant resisting the sea’s slow, relentless advance, as people fight to save their sand from being swallowed by the tide.

Yet even as the land shrinks, something else has risen — stories, poetry, and voices determined to endure. The man anchoring this wave of words is Erayuman Sagar (54), a Tamil writer, social activist, and founder of Kadarkarai Ilakkiya Vattam, a literary movement that has transformed the cultural landscape of Kanniyakumari’s coastal villages.

Sagar first started Kadarkarai Ilakkiya Vattam in 2018, a few years after completing his MA in history, by bringing together aspiring writers from fishing communities to sharpen their literary skills. For many who are searching for a guide to help shape their words, Sagar became that guiding light.

In 2019, he went a step further and launched Kadarkarai Publications, creating a platform that has since published nearly 30 books. These works span generations — from the poems of teenage girls to the memoirs of octogenarians, from children’s stories to essays by retired teachers. Recently, he published ‘Seaside Nights’, an English book written by 14-year-old M Maise Maria, as well as the writings of 81-year-old retired teacher G Mary Clare.