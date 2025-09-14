Four sisters secure government jobs to honour their mother’s struggle

TIRUPATI: For the four sisters from Vepamakulapalle village in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, their journey to success was a testament to their mother’s unwavering sacrifice and a family’s shared dream. In a context where many parents prioritise marriage over daughters’ education, this family’s story stands out as a powerful example of achievement through determination and unity.
Seethappagari Munivenkatappa and Gowramma, a humble farming couple, envisioned a solid education for Veenakumari, Vani, Vanajakshi, and Sireesha. Tragedy struck in 2007 when Munivenkatappa passed away, leaving Gowramma to raise their young daughters alone.
The loss of their father strengthened the family’s bond and resolve. Seeing their mother’s immense struggle, the sisters helped with household chores and farm work whenever they could. This shared hardship fueled their ambition, and they all set their sights on a single goal: securing government jobs to honour their mother’s struggle and secure their family’s future.
The sisters persevered, applying for various government posts. Their hard work yielded results: Veenakumari became a police constable in 2014, Vani a Secondary Grade Teacher in 2016, Vanajakshi a police constable, and Sireesha a Secondary Grade Teacher. Gowramma’s determination and the sisters’ unity led to this remarkable achievement, inspiring others with their story of perseverance and empowerment.
Gowramma shared with TNIE, “My daughters faced countless challenges, but as a unit, they persevered, applying for government posts like bank, police, and teacher roles.” She told about their perseverance. Their hard work paid off: in 2014, eldest daughter Veenakumari became a police constable, and two years later, Vani secured a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) job.
The family’s journey saw further success - Vanajakshi was selected as a police constable in recent police job results, and Sireesha was appointed a Secondary Grade Teacher in the latest DSC results.
This remarkable achievement for four sisters from one family is a inspiring story. It’s a tribute to the daughters who never let their mother’s sacrifices go waste and a salute to a mother Gouramma who fought tirelessly to see her daughters not just married off, but employed and empowered.
With two daughters in stable government jobs, Gowramma’s mind was at ease, and her happiness grew when her daughters married a constable and a teacher, respectively.
The four sisters’ remarkable achievement is an inspiring tale of perseverance and empowerment. It honours Gowramma’s relentless efforts and her daughters’ dedication, showcasing how they turned challenges into opportunities.
Vanajakshi, the third daughter, shared with TNIE, “Neighbours and relatives advised mother to prioritise marriage over education, but she remained steadfast in educating us despite the costs.” Their story underscores the power of unity, clear vision, and dedication in overcoming obstacles, nurturing a family’s dream with love and hard work.