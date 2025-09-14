Four sisters secure government jobs to honour their mother’s struggle

TIRUPATI: For the four sisters from Vepamakulapalle village in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, their journey to success was a testament to their mother’s unwavering sacrifice and a family’s shared dream. In a context where many parents prioritise marriage over daughters’ education, this family’s story stands out as a powerful example of achievement through determination and unity.

Seethappagari Munivenkatappa and Gowramma, a humble farming couple, envisioned a solid education for Veenakumari, Vani, Vanajakshi, and Sireesha. Tragedy struck in 2007 when Munivenkatappa passed away, leaving Gowramma to raise their young daughters alone.

The loss of their father strengthened the family’s bond and resolve. Seeing their mother’s immense struggle, the sisters helped with household chores and farm work whenever they could. This shared hardship fueled their ambition, and they all set their sights on a single goal: securing government jobs to honour their mother’s struggle and secure their family’s future.

The sisters persevered, applying for various government posts. Their hard work yielded results: Veenakumari became a police constable in 2014, Vani a Secondary Grade Teacher in 2016, Vanajakshi a police constable, and Sireesha a Secondary Grade Teacher. Gowramma’s determination and the sisters’ unity led to this remarkable achievement, inspiring others with their story of perseverance and empowerment.