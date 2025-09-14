Municipal Corporation commissioner Palli Nallanayya preserves Uttarandhra’s rich folklore

VIZIANAGARAM: Palli Nallanayya, Vizianagaram municipal corporation commissioner, is a passionate guardian of the Telugu language and North Andhra’s rich folklore, using his poetry, songs, and public narrations to inspire future generations. Through his creative works, he preserves the region’s cultural heritage. He earned the prestigious Gidugu Ramamurthy Award from the Andhra Pradesh government on Telugu Language Day for his remarkable contributions to Telugu art and literature.

Born to Palli Appayya and Laxmi Narayanamma in Ramadasupeta village, Srikakulam district, Nallanayya’s passion for Telugu culture was ignited in childhood.

Despite lacking a formal degree in Telugu literature, his love for the language drove him to compose over 250 songs and numerous poems celebrating North Andhra’s heritage, traditions, and dialects.

Nallanayya’s works vividly capture the region’s essence. Compositions like Srikakulam Vaibhavam, Vizianagaram Vaibhavam, Visakhapatnam Vaibhavam, and Uttarandhra Vaibhavam highlight customs, festivals, temples, tourist spots, and heritage sites of North Coastal Andhra. He penned songs on Stala Puranam (legends of temples) and prominent religious sites nationwide, including churches and mosques.

His public narrations like Uttarandhra Ammammalu (Grandmothers of North Andhra) and Srikakulam Tatayyalu (Grandfathers of Srikakulam) showcase elderly clothing, jewellery, food habits, and linguistic accents, preserving cultural legacy. Nallanayya’s songs address social issues and government initiatives.