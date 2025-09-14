Natural farming bails out Kadapa woman ryot from debt trap

KADAPA: In Vellatur village, P Haripriya has transformed her life from the burden of debt and frequent crop failures to becoming a beacon of hope for others by adopting Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF). Her adoption of sustainable farming practices has not only revitalised her land but also inspired a community, earning her international recognition.
Haripriya, a degree holder with a passion for agriculture, initially suffered a loss by opting for chemical-intensive monoculture farming. Her turning point came during a SHG meeting, where an Internal Community Resource Person (ICRP) introduced her to APCNF. She adopted the Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) method on her 4-acre farm, cultivating 30 seed varieties over 45 days. The practice yielded vegetables and fodder while enhancing soil activity.
Haripriya used bio-stimulants such as Ghana Jeevamrutham, Drava Jeevamrutham, and local botanical extracts to control pests and diseases, reducing costs. She reared a desi cow to improve soil health and crop vitality.
Her annual income increased substantially. Her three-acre lemon orchard generated profit, supported by the PMDS crops used as mulch to conserve soil moisture. On one acre, she cultivated A-grade cotton, cluster beans, okra, broad beans, red gram, and cowpea during the Kharif, followed by sesame in the Rabi season, ensuring year-round green cover.
Her 7.5 quintals of premium cotton fetched substantial income. This diversified approach provided higher returns than monoculture farming.
Haripriya’s success enabled her to send her children to private schools and improve her family’s health with chemical-free vegetables grown at home. She became an ICRP for six months, completed a Farmer Scientist Course in August 2023, and now serves as a Mentor Intern, guiding others in sustainable farming practices.
Haripriya’s achievements gained international attention when a delegation from KFW, a German bank, visited her fields in Pendlimarri mandal. The team observed her innovative seed pelletisation technique in PMDS, which enhances seed viability and germination by leveraging early monsoon rains. Their visit underscored the global potential of natural farming, highlighting her role in sustainable agriculture.
From a struggling farmer to a community leader, Haripriya’s journey exemplifies the transformative power of natural farming. Her dedication to soil health, diversified crops, and sustainable practices has not only elevated her family’s living standards but also positioned her as a role model.
Through mentorship and community engagement, she continues to spread the gospel of natural farming, proving that working in harmony with nature can yield prosperity and inspire a change far beyond Vellatur.