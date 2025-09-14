Natural farming bails out Kadapa woman ryot from debt trap

KADAPA: In Vellatur village, P Haripriya has transformed her life from the burden of debt and frequent crop failures to becoming a beacon of hope for others by adopting Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF). Her adoption of sustainable farming practices has not only revitalised her land but also inspired a community, earning her international recognition.

Haripriya, a degree holder with a passion for agriculture, initially suffered a loss by opting for chemical-intensive monoculture farming. Her turning point came during a SHG meeting, where an Internal Community Resource Person (ICRP) introduced her to APCNF. She adopted the Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) method on her 4-acre farm, cultivating 30 seed varieties over 45 days. The practice yielded vegetables and fodder while enhancing soil activity.

Haripriya used bio-stimulants such as Ghana Jeevamrutham, Drava Jeevamrutham, and local botanical extracts to control pests and diseases, reducing costs. She reared a desi cow to improve soil health and crop vitality.

Her annual income increased substantially. Her three-acre lemon orchard generated profit, supported by the PMDS crops used as mulch to conserve soil moisture. On one acre, she cultivated A-grade cotton, cluster beans, okra, broad beans, red gram, and cowpea during the Kharif, followed by sesame in the Rabi season, ensuring year-round green cover.