Teachers’ resolve transforms tribal students’ future in remote Tamil Nadu's Anchetti hills

KRISHNAGIRI: The progress of any society depends upon the progress of education in that society

– BR Ambedkar

For the tribal children of Anchetti, a village nestled atop a hill, surrounded by lush green forests, school was just a pit stop before moving on to other odd jobs like their parents. Neglected by teachers and parents alike, the Anchetti GHSS’s students paid the price: Letters were just a blur, and the numbers flew right over their heads. Worst of all, getting to the school was a hurdle in the hilly terrain. For girl students, child marriage was not uncommon.

However, M Vishwanathan, an alumnus of the school and a former bonded labourer, who is studying to be a doctor now, has a different story to tell. Nearly 13 years ago, three teachers joined the school — V Shathish, M Ganeshmoorthy, and K Muniraj — changing its course of history. The year was 2012. During the school education department’s selection counselling process, Shathish, a 25-year-old English teacher, to the amusement of his classmates who hurriedly pranced on high-end schools in the city, chose Anchetti GHSS. “Why would you willingly pick a school located in some remote corner of a forest with limited amenities?” they mocked him.