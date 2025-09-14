Teachers’ resolve transforms tribal students’ future in remote Tamil Nadu's Anchetti hills

KRISHNAGIRI: The progress of any society depends upon the progress of education in that society
– BR Ambedkar
For the tribal children of Anchetti, a village nestled atop a hill, surrounded by lush green forests, school was just a pit stop before moving on to other odd jobs like their parents. Neglected by teachers and parents alike, the Anchetti GHSS’s students paid the price: Letters were just a blur, and the numbers flew right over their heads. Worst of all, getting to the school was a hurdle in the hilly terrain. For girl students, child marriage was not uncommon.
However, M Vishwanathan, an alumnus of the school and a former bonded labourer, who is studying to be a doctor now, has a different story to tell. Nearly 13 years ago, three teachers joined the school — V Shathish, M Ganeshmoorthy, and K Muniraj — changing its course of history. The year was 2012. During the school education department’s selection counselling process, Shathish, a 25-year-old English teacher, to the amusement of his classmates who hurriedly pranced on high-end schools in the city, chose Anchetti GHSS. “Why would you willingly pick a school located in some remote corner of a forest with limited amenities?” they mocked him.
Shathish had his reasons. Raised in a humble background by his father, who was a tailor, in Mariyalam village near Anchetti, the school was special for him; it was his alma mater. Later, he would attend a college in Krishnagiri district and pursue postgraduate studies elsewhere. Within a few months after Shathish’s joining, his friend M Ganeshmoorthy, who was 27 years old then, a native of Pooncholai village near Anchetti, joined the same school to handle chemistry for higher secondary students. The 25-year-old Muniraj of Devandoddi, also an alumnus of the GHSS, joined the school in the same year as an English teacher.
These three young men decided that it was time to make some changes. “We received students from Anchetti, Doddamanju, Natrampalayam, Thadikkal, and Madakkal panchayats, most of which are tribal areas that have been struggling with transportation issues for many years,” said Shathish.
“Parents were initially hesitant to send their wards for higher secondary and higher education due to lack of transportation facilities and financial issues. We somehow convinced them and sought support from various NGOs to support the needs of students,” he added.
To prevent dropouts, they also visited brick kilns and houses of students in tribal villages, explaining the need for education and the scope of courses. Since 2014, with the support of ‘With U Educational, Social and Charitable Trust’ based in Hosur, at least 25 such students have been enrolled for higher studies.
With their efforts, in the past four academic years, six students from the school went on to secure MBBS seats, two got admitted to BDS programmes, one to a BAMS programme, and three secured seats in Anna University. Their most notable achievement was in 2020, when Vishwanathan secured an MBBS seat at Stanley Medical College with the support of the Hope3 Foundation. Vishwanathan would later guide his junior, Roja, who secured admission for MBBS at Government Dharmapuri Medical College. He frequently visits his alma mater and interacts with students, expressing gratitude to his teachers.
Ganeshmoorthy also supported students in sports activities, encouraging them to participate in more sports events. Over 30 students were admitted to arts and engineering colleges under sports quotas in the past four years.
Shathish recalls Varsha, a girl from Karadikkal village who was selected for the College of Engineering, Guindy, this year. Initially, her father did not allow her to pursue higher education, but after Shathish and Ganeshmoorthy’s convincing, he agreed. Financial support was arranged, and a TNSTC bus driver T Govindasamy, from the area sponsored Rs 10,000 for Varsha’s studies.
When Shathish joined the school in 2012, the strength was around 1,300 students with 20 teachers. Now, the strength has increased to 1,620 students with 33 teachers, and seven more teachers joined the school last week.
Uplifting one’s community is indeed a challenge in a society where there are no avenues for even a first-generation learner to break free and emerge. But when three men got the social capital of education, they could mobilise their community and make a serious effort towards inspiring future generations.
(Edited by Mary Catherene)