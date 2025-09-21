A cop’s creative calling: Reviving puppetry with coconut shells

BHUBANESWAR: In a profession defined by discipline and routine, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police Sanjeet Kumar Nayak has found an unusual path of creativity. Posted at Rajnagar police station in Kendrapara district, the 41-year-old officer takes out time from his busy schedule to make puppets using coconut shells.

A native of Naguan village in Korei block of Jajpur district, Sanjeet has long been connected with culture. A trained Odissi dancer, a theatre student and a professional player of the local instrument ‘Kendra’, he also founded an organisation called LOKA in 2023 to take theatre to common people. “I saw many theatre groups performing with puppets but very few making them anymore. The materials were not easily available, and the craft was dying. I decided to focus on the creation process to bring it back,” he said.

His art revolves around ‘Sakhi Kandhei’ or glove puppetry, where performers wear the figures on their hands like gloves. Sanjeet uses coconut shells, locally called ‘Sadhei’, collected from villages, markets or temples to make puppet heads. Cardboard forms the hands, while locally sourced jute dyed in bright colours forms the hair. Sometimes crepe or finer fibres are used for a polished look. Costumes made out of old sarees and scrap clothes are stitched by the family members.

The process is painstaking. Shells are cut, joined and polished before soaked cartons are pulped into facial features. A coat of clay or white cement mixed with kaian atha (tamarind seed gum) gives a smooth finish. After drying in the sun or lightly over fire, the puppets are painted with acrylic or water colours. Prices start from Rs 300-Rs 500 and can go higher depending on the quality. In the last five to six years, Sanjeet has made over 100 puppets featuring Radha-Krishna, Ganesha and village folk.