A Muslim who has kept ‘Zari Medhas’ alive

CUTTACK: Over the years, Muslims have contributed towards adorning Goddess Durga with finely crafted ‘zari medhas’ in Cuttack, which hosts the grandest puja celebrations in the state. But today, when puja pandals are shifting to Chandi Medhas or silver filigree tableaux for the Goddess, only a few Muslim karigars (artisans) are continuing with the ‘zari’ tradition, one of them being Syed Aslam Ali.

At Banka Bazaar, Aslam is one of the oldest and most sought-after ‘zari’ karigars who has been practising the craft for over three decades and continues to do so even as orders for ‘zari medhas’ in Cuttack are next to nil now. And in the process, he trains young boys from his community in the craft every year.

This year, he has not received any orders from Cuttack but he is supplying six ‘zari’ backdrops, three each to pandals for Durga Puja in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. In Bhubaneswar, his ‘zari medhas’ will adorn Goddess Durga at the pandals of Jharpada (near Melan Ground), Unit-1 and Laxmisagar.

While his entire family contributes towards completing the orders, Aslam ropes in 15 youths to learn the craft and help him in the work. “Today, the tradition of ‘zari medhas’ is fast fading in Cuttack with all organisers wanting Chandi Medhas. The next generation is shying away from the craft which is why it becomes very important to train youngsters in it. They are trained for free and also paid wages every day. Some of them return to work with me every year,” he said. Aslam is the third generation in his family practising the craft.