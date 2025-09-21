Chittoor woman shatters stereotypes with hard skills

TIRUPATI: In the male-dominated field of JCB operators, a 21-year-old woman from Chittoor district is making her mark. Lumbika from Karlagatta village in Shanthipuram mandal of Kuppam constituency, is breaking stereotypes by confidently operating a JCB proclainer. She is said to be the only young woman in the State operating a JCB.

With passion and confidence, she run the heavy machine with ease. She is currently pursuing her second year in BA degree. In her free time, she helps her family by running a JCB in and around her village. Everyone in Shanthipuram mandal knows her name.

Her journey began by watching her father, Subramanyam, a farmer and tractor driver. Unable to see his struggles alone, she decided to step in along with her brother Srinivas. Encouraged by him, she first learned to drive a tractor and later mastered the JCB.

“I am the second among four siblings—one brother and three sisters,” Lumbika told TNIE. “While my sisters were not interested, I was passionate from childhood. To help my father, Subramanyam, I joined him. I would drive a two-wheeler in my childhood days. I first learned tractor driving in just three days, and after a year, I picked up JCB operations in about a week. Now, I can handle tractors and excavators without any difficulty.”