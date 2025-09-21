Count on me when kids are at sixes & sevens

CHENNAI: A decade before Taare Zameen Par opened a window of awareness on kids with dyslexia, D Chandrashekar in Chennai was busy on the job. At a time when one‘s perception of disabilities was strictly narrowed to the way one looked, a quiet movement was already gaining traction in the city.

Once a concerned parent, the journey of the IIT-Madras alumnus started from home when traditional educational systems failed his own child, who was dyslexic, and he discovered there was a serious lack of support to help children like him. This prompted him to fill a void for specialised learning support, driving him to establish the Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) way back in 1992. From a humble start, the association has now blossomed into a movement to create a better world for children with dyslexia.

Under Chandrashekar’s sustained leadership, MDA has become a force to be reckoned with in the educational space. Over 30 years, the organisation has impacted the lives of thousands of children and provided solace to their parents. The organisation today runs both part‑time and full‑time remediation centres, creates a pool of special educators for children with dyslexia, has set up over 200 resource rooms in schools across the country to help teachers identify dyslexia in kids and help them deal with it, provides parental support and also innovates kits and techniques to make learning easier for these children.