Crunchy Cups: An innovative solution to plastic menace

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: On one hand, we talk about protecting the environment, and on the other, we continue to use plastic indiscriminately. To bring at least some positive change, Ponnada Manikumari and AK Himabindu, two friends from Rajamahendravaram, are moving forward with an innovative idea: “Drink the tea and Eat the cup!” They are producing and selling edible tea cups made from finger millet (ragi), rice, corn flour, refined flour (maida), and sugar. Their startup, launched under the name ‘Crunchy Cups’, is becoming an inspiring example.

The women left their jobs to pursue this idea. Manikumari previously worked as a Project Manager in Hyderabad with a high salary. Himabindu worked as a contract Junior Assistant at Adikavi Nannaya University. Learning about the innovative edible cup manufacturing method from Italy, they studied it thoroughly. Using their savings of Rs 25 lakh, they established the Crunchy Cups company in October 2022.

Currently, they produce 4,000 cups per day and supply about 1.2 lakh cups per month to both domestic and international markets. Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tanuku civic bodies and the Khammam Collectorate are buying these cups to use them during meetings. At the “Swachh Andhra - Swarna Andhra” programme held in Tanuku, Himabindu and Manikumari had the opportunity to showcase their innovation to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and earned applause.