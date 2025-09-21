Crunchy Cups: An innovative solution to plastic menace

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: On one hand, we talk about protecting the environment, and on the other, we continue to use plastic indiscriminately. To bring at least some positive change, Ponnada Manikumari and AK Himabindu, two friends from Rajamahendravaram, are moving forward with an innovative idea: “Drink the tea and Eat the cup!” They are producing and selling edible tea cups made from finger millet (ragi), rice, corn flour, refined flour (maida), and sugar. Their startup, launched under the name ‘Crunchy Cups’, is becoming an inspiring example.
The women left their jobs to pursue this idea. Manikumari previously worked as a Project Manager in Hyderabad with a high salary. Himabindu worked as a contract Junior Assistant at Adikavi Nannaya University. Learning about the innovative edible cup manufacturing method from Italy, they studied it thoroughly. Using their savings of Rs 25 lakh, they established the Crunchy Cups company in October 2022.
Currently, they produce 4,000 cups per day and supply about 1.2 lakh cups per month to both domestic and international markets. Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tanuku civic bodies and the Khammam Collectorate are buying these cups to use them during meetings. At the “Swachh Andhra - Swarna Andhra” programme held in Tanuku, Himabindu and Manikumari had the opportunity to showcase their innovation to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and earned applause.
BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari and Rajamahendravaram Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas visited the unit located in Tarakarama Nagar and appreciated their efforts to combat against plastic. “As part of environmental conservation and our effort to contribute to a plastic-free society, we launched the Crunchy Cups unit with the concept of ‘Drink the tea and Eat the cup’,” they said.
Speaking to TNIE, Manikumari said they got intimation from CMO to promote ‘Crunchy cups.’ Made from natural ingredients, these cups can hold tea, coffee, or any hot/cold liquid for up to 20 minutes without disintegrating. If someone chooses not to eat it, the cup will biodegrade naturally in the soil. If animals consume the discarded cups, they are completely safe and non-toxic.
“We need to promote gender equality and ensure women have equal access to resources, opportunities and decision-making power to lead fulfilling lives and contribute more to the society,” said Manikumari.